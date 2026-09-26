MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON To Be Presented By Centenary Stage Company
Kate Hamill's play will run October 15–25th.
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTstage Repertory brings Kate Hamill's darkly comic and contemporary reimagining of the classic detective duo, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, to the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center October 15–25.
What happens when Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson are not the legendary detective and doctor we know—but two wildly dysfunctional female roommates trying to put their lives back together?
In this fast-paced, darkly comic reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic characters, Holmes and Watson emerge from the isolation and upheaval of the pandemic as an unlikely, deeply codependent odd couple. Together, they tackle mysteries, battle villains, and attempt to make sense of a world that seems determined to keep them off balance.
But when they encounter a villain who appears to have all the answers, their latest case forces the duo to confront some mysteries much closer to home.
Playwright Kate Hamill gives the classic detective story a bold contemporary spin, placing two women firmly at the center of the action. The result is a sharply funny, physical and irreverent take on the Holmes and Watson mythology.
The production is presented through NEXTstage Repertory, Centenary Stage Company's student performance division, which provides Centenary University theatre students with the opportunity to work in close collaboration with the professional staff and resources of Centenary Stage Company. The program bridges the academic and professional worlds, giving emerging theatre artists hands-on experience in a fully produced theatrical production while working alongside industry professionals.
Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown.
MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT. 2B
Performances run October 15–25, 2026 with a schedule of Thursday, October 15 —7:00 p.m., Friday, October 16 — 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 17 — 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 18 — 2:00 p.m.,Thursday, October 22 — 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 23 — 7:30 p.m.,Saturday, October 24 — 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 — 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: $20 ALL SEATS
Tickets & Information can be found at www.centenarystageco.org or by calling (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company Box Office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 1:00–5:00 p.m., and two hours prior to each performance.
The 2026/27 Season of Performing Arts at Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra S. Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, and CSC corporate sponsors including Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Fulton Bank, Explore Warren, and the Hackettstown Rotary Club, along with the many members and supporters of Centenary Stage Company.
Photo Credit: Centenary Stage Company
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
The Lost Virginity Tour
Barn Theatre (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Old Ladies Bar
Players Guild of Leonia (9/18-9/27) PHOTOS
|
The Joni Project - Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell feat. Katie Pearlman & her band
Bell Theater at Bell Works (10/09-10/09)
|
Discover Rachmaninoff
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/23)
|
Dom Flemons Presents The Bronze Buckaroo Film & Songster Show
ArtYard (10/02-10/02)
|
Mozart & Ravel
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/10-1/10)
|
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/05-9/27)
|
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (11/06-11/06)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)