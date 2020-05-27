MPAC's May 29 Concert Will Feature Alisa Amador

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

MPAC's next Facebook Live concert will take place on Friday, May 29 at 12:30 pm, featuring singer songwriter Alisa Amador.

The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/

Alisa Amador's music is a synthesis of the many styles she's voraciously absorbed: rock, jazz, funk and alternative folk, all wrapped in the spirit of the Latin music she grew up with. With a sound described by Vance Gilbert as, "Shawn Colvin meets Joni Mitchell has lunch with Amy Winehouse meets Suzanne Vega and Diana Krall," and NPR calls, "a pitch-perfect rendition of my wildest dreams," her soulful singing, poetically incisive lyrics, and syncopated rhythms, are likely to make you cry, laugh and dance all within one set.

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10. MPAC airs a new live concert every Friday. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC's Facebook as well as the MPAC website.

Information about Alisa is available at https://www.alisaamador.com

