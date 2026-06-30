HALLMARK STARS LIVE to Visit MPAC This Summer with Nikki DeLoach and More

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Hallmark Stars Live, a new live tour, is kicking off this summer where some of the network's most beloved stars step off screen and onto the stage. Hosted by fan-favorite Nikki DeLoach (A Grand Ole Opry Christmas), the tour will feature Hallmark mainstays for a night where the cameras are off – and the stories keep rolling. The tour will visit Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 26 at 7 pm. Tickets are $57-134 (includes all fees). A variety of VIP packages are available.

The inaugural two-week multi-city event will travel to select cities between July 22 and August 2, giving audiences the chance to celebrate a little Hallmark movie magic for an evening that's joyfully unscripted and entirely in the moment. During the 90-minute live event, Hallmark fans will hear behind-the-scenes scoop from movie sets, ask burning questions, and get to know beloved stars up close. With spontaneous moments throughout, no two shows will ever be the same.

Joining DeLoach over the course of the tour will be Andrew Walker (She's Making a List), Ashley Williams (An Alpine Holiday), Jonathan Bennett (A Keller Family Christmas), and Tamera Mowry-Housley (Tidings for the Season).

Michaels, the leading destination for creativity and celebration in North America, is proud to be the presenting partner of the tour. “There is a beautiful, shared magic between the stories Hallmark tells and the handmade traditions our customers create every year,” said Heather Bennett, President & Chief Customer Officer at Michaels. “Bringing the Hallmark Stars Live tour to life this summer is about more than just beating the heat—it's about giving our community an early, immersive head start on the season they love most.”

Each year, Hallmark's holiday programming ranks atop the most-watched entertainment events on television, with millions of viewers tuning in throughout Christmas in July and the Countdown to Christmas. Since launching its signature holiday event, Hallmark has produced more than 300 original holiday films, turning cozy storytelling into a cultural phenomenon.

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