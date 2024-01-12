MPAC Unveils Lineup of Performances Celebrating Black History Month

MPAC will present a full line-up of performances, school events and visual art that celebrates Black History Month. MPAC will honor the work of black artists from January 17 through the end of February with performances of Drumline LIVE, Dionne Warwick, an exhibit from Art in the Atrium and much more.

“MPAC celebrates art created by and performed by BIPOC artists all year long. Black History Month is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the talented and diverse artists MPAC brings to Morristown,” said Allison Larnea, President and CEO, MPAC.

Central to Black History Month is MPAC's annual art exhibit by Art in the Atrium. This year, Art in the Atrium presents Traditions and Transitions: Historical to Contemporary Perspectives in Black Art: (January 17-March 5). This exhibit reflects a traditional approach in genre and subject matter and also art that steps beyond prescribed media and representational styles of expression. A range which involves the still life, portrait, landscape, and fiber art, as well as the optical art, abstract expressionistic and non-objective styles, among others. A public reception will take place on January 28 at 3 pm. The reception is free.

Ticketed events on the MPAC stage

DRUMLine Live

Thursday, January 18 at 7 pm

DRUMLine Live, the show stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience. With its riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a high octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body. You will be on your feet by Halftime!!

$29-$69

Hairspray

Friday, January 26 at 8 pm

Saturday, January 27 at 3 pm (Limited Tickets) and 8 pm (Limited Tickets)

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can't Stop the Beat, ”HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

$59-$109

Forever Motown

Friday, February 2 at 8 pm

All of your favorite Motown hits on one stage on one night! Featuring G.C. Cameron, former lead singer of The Spinners, Glenn Leonard, former lead singer of The Temptations and Traci Robinson, former lead singer of The Marvelettes.

$29-$69

Saturday, February 3 at 8 pm

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field, known for his award-winning role on 30 Rock, as well as Saturday Night Live. Morgan presents a night of unfiltered comedy as only he can deliver! Mature Audiences only.

$49-$89 (Limited Tickets)

Friday, February 16 at 8 pm

Six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend Dionne Warwick has more than 75 hit songs and has sold over 100 million records. Warwick's hits include “Don't Make Me Over,” "Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker” and “Déjà Vu,” among countless others.

(Limited Tickets)

Field Trip Events for schools:

Mayhem Poets

Wednesday, January 31 at 10:30 am

Grades 6 and up

Theatrically trained and comedically gifted lyrical virtuosos blend elements of hip hop, theatre, improv and poetry that leave audiences inspired and moved.

$10

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad

Monday, February 12 at 10 am and 12:15 pm

Tuesday, February 13 at 10 am

Wednesday, February 14 at 10 am

Grades 3 - 12

This deeply moving history lesson tells the story of the great American who freed herself and hundreds of her people from the bonds of slavery.

$10

Schools interested in field trip events should contact jclarke@mayoarts.org

Guest Attraction:

New Jersey Symphony presents: Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm

Lucas Waldin, conductor; Capathia Jenkins, vocalist, Ryan Shaw, vocalist

A tribute to the Queen of Soul, this program features symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw performing such iconic hits as “Respect,” ‘Think,” “A Natural Woman” and many more.

Tickets at njsymphony.org

