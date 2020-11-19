MPAC Announces Additional November Programming

MPAC continues its limited capacity concerts throughout November. MPAC is still allowed to operate with a capacity for 150 people.

In addition to in-person concerts, many of these events will be featured on MPAC's exclusive livestream so you can enjoy them from home.



Tusk



Saturday, November 21 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Tusk is the top Fleetwood Mac tribute band it the world. Using no fancy gimmicks, Tusk performs the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note by note renditions of your favorite hits such as "Don't Stop," "Go Your Own Way," "Dreams" and "The Chain."

$39-$59

Livestream available for $20 for 8:30 pm





Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, November 27, 2020 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Starring Buddy Fitzpatrick, Richie Burns and Billy Garan. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$30



An Evening with James Gedeon & Friends



Featuring Jim Nuzzo, Bruce Alcott and Lou Giola

Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 pm

Singer-songwriter James Gedeon (former Morristown Onstage champion), keyboardist Jim Nuzzo (Distinguished Company, Network), bassist Bruce Alcott (Bernie Williams Band, Paul Simon) and drummer Lou Gioia (Bernie Williams Band) draw from a vast pop music catalog including James Taylor, Sting, Billy Joel and The Doobies Brothers as well as original songs in an evening of music and stories.

$29-$49

Livestream: $20



Just added on on sale:



A Very Broadway Christmas

with Kelli Rabke, Jessica Hendy and Scott Coulter accompanied by John Fischer

Sunday, December 13 at 3 pm

From "Winter Wonderland" to "White Christmas," it's a merry celebration of all things holiday featuring Broadway's Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Miserables), Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida) and Emmy-nominated vocalist Scott Coulter, with John Fischer on piano.

$49-$59; students: $29

Livestream: $20

