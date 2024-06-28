MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to be Presented at Bell Theater in Holmdel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet from July 19-28 at the new Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, N.J. With a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, Million Dollar Quartet recreates the true story of a one-night impromptu jam session with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The Tony Award-nominated musical takes place on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought these four powerhouse performers together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life with a tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Experience the incredible music in a newly renovated, state-of-the-art theater inside the iconic Bell Works complex.

Directed by original Broadway cast member Hunter Foster (Little Shop of Horrors, The Bridges of Madison County, The Producers) along with Rachel Sabo-Hedges, Million Dollar Quartet features an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog” and more.

Alessandro Viviano stars as Elvis Presley, portraying “The King of Rock and Roll” for the ninth time. Brady Wease makes his Bell Theater debut as “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, having starred in multiple productions of Million Dollar Quartet across the country. Sam C. Jones, who portrays Carl Perkins, is happy to be back in his blue suede shows after portraying the rockabilly guitarist in numerous past productions. Versatile New York-based actor/musician Chance Wall takes on the role of Johnny Cash.

Broadway’s Megan Reinking (Dyanne) and Bart Shatto (Sam Phillips) fill out the cast. Reinking appeared on Broadway in The People in the Picture, Hair and Dracula the Musical. She has also been seen in TV’s Boardwalk Empire and Law and Order: SVU. Shatto, who portrayed Bud Johnson in Axelrod PAC’s production of The Bridges of Madison County, has played Sun Records producer Sam Phillips in three musicals – Million Dollar Quartet, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas and The Ballad of Johnny and June. His Broadway credits include War Paint, Les Misérables, Hands on a Hardbody and Dracula the Musical. He was also a vocalist with the platinum-selling rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra for more than a decade. Shatto is set to appear in the pre-Broadway Canadian premiere of The Ballad of Johnny and June, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff.

Million Dollar Quartet’s music director is Nat Zegree, with sound design by Louis Mannarino, lighting design by David Heguy, costume design by Sharen Davis and scenic design by Fred Sorrentino. Andrew DePrisco is producer and Kyle Binkley is stage manager.

Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in the iconic Bell Works complex. Tickets are $58 and $64 and are available at www.belltheater.org or 732-531-9106, ext. 14.

Comments