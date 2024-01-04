MEAN GIRLS High School Version Will Be Performed by Union High School Performing Arts Company This Month

Performances are January 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and January 21 at 2:00 p.m
POPULAR
This January, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) will be presenting "Mean Girls, High School Version."
Licensed by Music Theatre International, this musical brings the hit movie to life: this year on the KEAN UNIVERSITY STAGE. Students will perform the classic story (with a musical twist) in which they tackle the relatable topics of first love, friends, family, balancing the responsibilities of relationships, and new beginnings.
"I am excited to be back on my old stage, working with some of my old students. These talented students inspire me every day!" - Director, Bridget Sloan. "We are so excited to present this show in a new space. This will be a valuable experience for our students." -Musical Director/Producer, Melissa Hannon.
Performances are January 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and January 21 at 1:00 p.m., at Wilkins Theatre at Kean University (Union, NJ). All are encouraged to come out and support these dedicated and talented students!
For tickets and more information, visit Click Here. General admission, no reserved seating.
Videos
|Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
|The Barber of Seville
Sieminski Theater at the Cultural Arts Center of Fellowship Village (2/18-2/18)
|Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
|GREASE
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/10-5/19)
|Matilda in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (3/22-3/22)
|Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
|Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
|A Night on the Town
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)
|Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
|Frankenstein
www.StreamingMusicals.com (6/01-12/31)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You