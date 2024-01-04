MEAN GIRLS High School Version Will Be Performed by Union High School Performing Arts Company This Month

This January, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) will be presenting "Mean Girls, High School Version."

Licensed by Music Theatre International, this musical brings the hit movie to life: this year on the KEAN UNIVERSITY STAGE. Students will perform the classic story (with a musical twist) in which they tackle the relatable topics of first love, friends, family, balancing the responsibilities of relationships, and new beginnings.

"I am excited to be back on my old stage, working with some of my old students. These talented students inspire me every day!" - Director, Bridget Sloan. "We are so excited to present this show in a new space. This will be a valuable experience for our students." -Musical Director/Producer, Melissa Hannon.

Performances are January 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and January 21 at 1:00 p.m., at Wilkins Theatre at Kean University (Union, NJ). All are encouraged to come out and support these dedicated and talented students!

General admission, no reserved seating.