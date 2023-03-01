Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents SONGWRITERS All-Original Show

Performances are March 4-5 at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre.

Mar. 01, 2023  

MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents SONGWRITERS All-Original Show

"Songwriters" is the theme for the upcoming rock show that will take place March 4-5 at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. Performed by the band Reock & Roll, "Songwriters" will feature all-original tunes from six of the band's performing members.

"It will be an exciting show with music that crosses a variety of genres ranging from blues to fast driving jazz-rock numbers," said Hal Jordan, bassist and vocalist from Reock & Roll.

Reock & Roll Revue -- led by Tom Reock of Hamilton and supported by his roster of acclaimed band members -- will perform over 20 originals that will take rockers back and forth in time with styles of then and now.

"In this year's show at MCCC we have collected our talented musicians - many with solo careers and/or who are members or alumni of prominent bands and projects - to rock the Kelsey Theatre as we have always done," said Jordan.

Some numbers to be performed include "Jump" In by Lisa Bouchelle and "Zydeland" from Joe Grillo which appear on their solo CDs.

The performance will also feature a compilation video of members of Reock & Roll reflecting on the band experiences and songwriting.

Reock & Roll Revue has developed a devoted following at Kelsey Theatre, having performed to sold-out crowds. The band has played over 14 different "Classic Album" shows since 2011 with over 40 different members. Last year's event at Kelsey Theatre was a tribute to Sly & The Family Stone. Other shows include the Grateful Dead Studio Recordings from 1967-1977 and the Allman Brothers' "Eat a Peach" album, as well as tribute concerts for Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; The Who; Steely Dan and The Beatles.

Who's Who in the Band

The current lineup of featured songwriters hail from in and around the state and include Tom Reock of Hamilton; Lisa Bouchelle of Langhorne, Pennsylvania; Joe Grillo of West Trenton; Lindsay Jordan of Kendall Park; Mario DiBartolo of Hamilton and Hal Jordan Ketofsky of Kendall Park supported by musicians Bud Belviso, Bob Demetrician, Steven Schupsky, Lars Wendt and Jim Stagnitto with special guests Frank Clayton and Steph Munter.




Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism Photo
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism
Having Jewish stories and Jewish artists shine in the theater and in other works of art is just one of many ways to combat antisemitism, as well as teach the world about what it means to be Jewish now.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in M Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  

More Hot Stories For You


Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in MarchChita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in MarchLeslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCEState Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
February 28, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
James R Halsey Foundation of the Arts Announces Red Carpet Night
February 28, 2023

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area, is pleased to announce “Red Carpet Night”, an evening celebrating the Oscars. Find out who will take home the Golden Statue!
Jennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESJennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
February 27, 2023

They say 'All The World Is A Stage.' Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with 'The Broadway Lecture Series' while watching an episode of 'Inside The Actor's Studio.'
share