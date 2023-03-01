MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents SONGWRITERS All-Original Show

"Songwriters" is the theme for the upcoming rock show that will take place March 4-5 at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. Performed by the band Reock & Roll, "Songwriters" will feature all-original tunes from six of the band's performing members.

"It will be an exciting show with music that crosses a variety of genres ranging from blues to fast driving jazz-rock numbers," said Hal Jordan, bassist and vocalist from Reock & Roll.

Reock & Roll Revue -- led by Tom Reock of Hamilton and supported by his roster of acclaimed band members -- will perform over 20 originals that will take rockers back and forth in time with styles of then and now.

"In this year's show at MCCC we have collected our talented musicians - many with solo careers and/or who are members or alumni of prominent bands and projects - to rock the Kelsey Theatre as we have always done," said Jordan.

Some numbers to be performed include "Jump" In by Lisa Bouchelle and "Zydeland" from Joe Grillo which appear on their solo CDs.

The performance will also feature a compilation video of members of Reock & Roll reflecting on the band experiences and songwriting.

Reock & Roll Revue has developed a devoted following at Kelsey Theatre, having performed to sold-out crowds. The band has played over 14 different "Classic Album" shows since 2011 with over 40 different members. Last year's event at Kelsey Theatre was a tribute to Sly & The Family Stone. Other shows include the Grateful Dead Studio Recordings from 1967-1977 and the Allman Brothers' "Eat a Peach" album, as well as tribute concerts for Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; The Who; Steely Dan and The Beatles.

Who's Who in the Band

The current lineup of featured songwriters hail from in and around the state and include Tom Reock of Hamilton; Lisa Bouchelle of Langhorne, Pennsylvania; Joe Grillo of West Trenton; Lindsay Jordan of Kendall Park; Mario DiBartolo of Hamilton and Hal Jordan Ketofsky of Kendall Park supported by musicians Bud Belviso, Bob Demetrician, Steven Schupsky, Lars Wendt and Jim Stagnitto with special guests Frank Clayton and Steph Munter.