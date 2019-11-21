MCCC Music Department Presents Winter 2019 Concert Series

The MCCC Chamber Ensemble will present its Winter Concert on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The Jazz Band will present its Winter Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m., also in the Kelsey Theatre. Admission for both concerts is free and open to the public.

The MCCC Chamber Ensemble, directed by Jean Mauro, will present pieces by J.S Bach, Fred Loesser, Cab Callaway, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and more.

The MCCC Jazz Band, directed by new Music Department coordinator Scott Hornick, will perform a sensational program for this year's Winter Concert, featuring works by Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, Bob Marley, Hoagy Carmichael, Johnny Mercer and more. Performing alongside Mercer County's up-and-coming jazz students will be professionals from the tri-state jazz scene.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the theater. For more information, contact the Music Department at (609) 570-3735.





