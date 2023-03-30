Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MCCC Jazz Band Kicks Off Free Spring Concert Series In and Around The Area

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Mar. 30, 2023  
The public is invited to "get jazzed" this spring with shows in and around the area performed by Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) talented jazz ensemble. Come on out to see the MCCC Jazz Band perform one of America's most iconic art forms. Admission is free!

Directed by Scott Hornick, the MCCC Jazz Band is composed of 12 to 16 MCCC students, faculty and special guests who will present varied and exciting shows from March till May. The repertoire includes a compilation of various jazz favorites and standards. All selections feature standout improvisations by Mercer County Community College music students.

See the MCCC Jazz Band live on the following dates. Admission is free!

Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 7 till 9 p.m.

Cooper's Riverview, 50 Riverview Plaza, Trenton

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Indoors at Quakerbridge Mall at 3320 US-1, Lawrenceville

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Lawrenceville Library, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 (Time TBA)

Princeton MarketFair, 3535 US-1, Princeton

More Music Is Coming to Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre During the Month of May

Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre will be home to more memorable music events including the MCCC Chorus on Tuesday, May 2 and the MCCC Jazz Ensemble on Wednesday, May 3.

For information about joining the MCCC Jazz Band and/or music lessons at Mercer County Community College please visit this link.




