MATILDA THE MUSICAL to Open at The Growing Stage

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The Growing Stage – The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will kick off its 45th Main Stage Season with Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL, running October 9 through 25. Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, MATILDA THE MUSICAL features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder and Executive Director, with musical direction by Liz Rosa and choreography by Kaya Snow.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's celebrated story, Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL is a Tony Award-winning celebration of childhood, imagination, and courage. At its heart is Matilda, an extraordinary young girl who discovers the power to stand up for herself and create a better life.

Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL features a cast of 20 young performers alongside professional artists from across New Jersey, including Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Sussex counties. The professional cast includes: Sean Quigley (Matilda 2019) of Ringwood, NJ as Miss Trunchbull; Jolee Morris (Nate the Great) of Morristown, NJ as Miss Honey; Davis Cameron Lemley (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) of Cedar Grove, NJ as Rudolpho/Others; Donald Danford (Nate the Great) of Andover, NJ as Mr. Wormwood; Gianna Porfano (TGS debut) of Lebanon, NJ as Mrs. Wormwood and Maria Varela (TGS debut) of Netcong, NJ as Mrs. Phelps.

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 4:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM, October 9 through 25, at The Growing Stage's Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong. Tickets and season subscriptions are available at www.growingstage.com or through the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available for all productions.

Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, www.MTIShows.com.

About The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is a non-profit professional performing arts center dedicated to theatre for young audiences. Through our programming we provide opportunities for all to learn and grow through participation in the arts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 02 Hrs 47 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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