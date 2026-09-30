MATILDA THE MUSICAL to Open at The Growing Stage
The Tony Award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, direction by Stephen L. Fredericks, and a cast of professional and young performers.
The Growing Stage – The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will kick off its 45th Main Stage Season with Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL, running October 9 through 25. Based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, MATILDA THE MUSICAL features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder and Executive Director, with musical direction by Liz Rosa and choreography by Kaya Snow.
Inspired by Roald Dahl's celebrated story, Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL is a Tony Award-winning celebration of childhood, imagination, and courage. At its heart is Matilda, an extraordinary young girl who discovers the power to stand up for herself and create a better life.
Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL features a cast of 20 young performers alongside professional artists from across New Jersey, including Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Sussex counties. The professional cast includes: Sean Quigley (Matilda 2019) of Ringwood, NJ as Miss Trunchbull; Jolee Morris (Nate the Great) of Morristown, NJ as Miss Honey; Davis Cameron Lemley (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) of Cedar Grove, NJ as Rudolpho/Others; Donald Danford (Nate the Great) of Andover, NJ as Mr. Wormwood; Gianna Porfano (TGS debut) of Lebanon, NJ as Mrs. Wormwood and Maria Varela (TGS debut) of Netcong, NJ as Mrs. Phelps.
Performances are Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 4:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM, October 9 through 25, at The Growing Stage's Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong. Tickets and season subscriptions are available at www.growingstage.com or through the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available for all productions.
Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, www.MTIShows.com.
About The Growing Stage
The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is a non-profit professional performing arts center dedicated to theatre for young audiences. Through our programming we provide opportunities for all to learn and grow through participation in the arts.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
The Lost Virginity Tour
Barn Theatre (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/30-4/30)
|
Discover Rachmaninoff
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/23)
|
Opening Weekend: Beethoven's "Emperor" & Schubert's "Great"
Richardson Auditorium (10/23-10/23)
|
Frozen
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (2/12-2/14)
|
Mahler's Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/19)
|
Destroying David
Union Arts Center (10/09-10/18)
|
Mozart & Ravel
Richardson Auditorium (1/08-1/08)
|
Season Opener: Red, White, and Blue
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/13)