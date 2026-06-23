MACBETH Will Come to ActorsNET of Bucks County in July

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ActorsNET of Bucks County will conclude its 29th Season with the final weekend of William Shakespeare's MACBETH, a bold and timely reimagining of the legendary tragedy that has captivated audiences since opening earlier this month. The production runs through June 28 at ActorsNET's Morrisville theatre before traveling to Doylestown for two special outdoor performances at historic Fonthill Castle on July 10 and 11.

Directed by George Hartpence and Carol Thompson, MACBETH transports Shakespeare's tale of ambition, temptation, murder, and madness to a volatile mid-20th-century militaristic state inspired by periods of political upheaval from the Russian Revolution to the present day.

When the brave Scottish general Macbeth receives a prophecy from three witches foretelling his rise to the throne, ambition and temptation drive him and his cunning wife down a dark and bloody path. As murder gives way to paranoia, tyranny, and madness, Macbeth discovers that the pursuit of power comes at a devastating personal and societal cost.

The production explores themes that remain strikingly relevant today, examining the personal consequences of political instability, the seductive nature of power, and the moral compromises individuals make in pursuit of status and influence. Set against the backdrop of a nation undergoing dramatic regime change, this adaptation reveals how the corruption of a single individual can ripple outward to affect an entire society.

'What begins as an orderly kingdom unravels into chaos when ambition overpowers integrity,' says Hartpence. 'MACBETH reminds us that the thirst for power can destroy not only the individual but the world around them.'

Hartpence further notes that Shakespeare's tragedy continues to resonate because its warnings about unchecked ambition, deception, and moral decay remain as potent today as they were more than four centuries ago.

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