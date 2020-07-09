Lyceum Hall Will Present Workshops With Broadway Professionals

Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts in Burlington City, NJ, is offering online workshops with Cherie B. Tay (Broadway Stage Manager and Voiceover Artist) and Jess LeProtto (Broadway performer - Newsies, Hello, Dolly! and more).

These workshops are for teen students and teen theatre professionals wishing to improve their self-tape skills for auditioning remotely for college and/or for the industry and for overhauling their repertoire in order to present themselves in the best possible way. Joining our professionals will be our Program Director, Christine Petrini (http://www.christinepetrini.com/#home-section) and our Musical Theatre Competition Troupe Director, Melanie Anderson (https://www.melanieandersonperformingarts.com/).

The panel of professionals will also include Jane Seaman and Susan Speidel, college professors in theatre education who have or continue to perform themselves. The panel will review the students' work at the end of session 4 to give feedback.

Following are registration links and descriptions of the four parts of the workshop:

Self-Tape Seminar

Wednesday, July 15th

8pm -9pm

with Broadway Stage Manager, Cherie B. Tay (Hadestown)

Have you been asked to record a video audition lately? Or, perhaps a video performance? Have you been active in building a website, YouTube channel, or IGTV channel with performance footage to showcase yourself? We're living in a world of self-taped auditions and performances! You may have questions about lighting, sound, background, length, editing, and more! Join us and have your questions answered. The Self Tape Seminar will include expert tips on self-taping from experienced guest artist, Cherie B. Tay. Students will be invited to share previously taped material so be sure to have a sample video ready. You'll receive feedback and suggestions on how to improve your set-up. https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lyceumhallcenterforthearts/388527/

***This seminar will help to prepare students for our Rep Overhaul Workshop.

Audition Rep Overhaul with a focus on self-tape submissions

Guest panelist: Broadway's Jess LeProtto --- Broadway credits: Carousel, Hello, Dolly!, Cats (Mungojerrie), On The Town, Newsies (OBC), Bye Bye Birdie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, The Boy from Oz

This is a 4-part summer workshop! If you are looking to prepare for Lyceum's Musical Theatre Competition Troupe, you'll have a self-submission video ready at the end of this workshop! https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lyceumhallcenterforthearts/388119/

Workshop includes:

Identifying goals and current repertoire (songs/monologues in your book)

An evening of rep overhaul with peers - July 22, 6-8 pm

Private Coaching - July 23 - August 9 (2 dates)

An evening of professional panel feedback and self-tape submissions - August 12, 6-8 pm

PART 1: Submit a list of the songs and/or monologues currently in your audition book! While you're at it, identify three personal goals for your repertoire development.

(goal examples: Add more variety to my book, find the perfect standard ballad, remove songs that are no longer appropriate for me, cut full songs down to 32/16 bars audition cuts, learn how an audition book should be organized, create a better set up for self-taping, etc.)

*list and goals must be submitted by Sunday, July 19th

PART 2: Rep Overhaul and Peer Forum

Wednesday, July 22nd

6-8 pm

Join fellow performers on Zoom for an evening of performances to share your rep! Select and prepare one song/monologue from your current repertoire to present to for feedback on July 22nd. Teaching Artists will offer suggestions and give feedback on how to create a more balanced rep list - what to add, remove, and keep.

*The song selected for this should be an audition cut (60-90 second song or monologue)

PART 3: Private Coaching Sessions

Each workshop participant will be scheduled for two, one-hour private coaching sessions with the teaching artists. Sessions will be scheduled based on the mutual availability of student/teaching artists. Sessions will focus your goal list and mastering one audition piece to be filmed as a self-tape for a panel review.

*coaching must be scheduled between July 23rd-August 9th

* Self-tapes must be submitted by Sunday, August 9th in order to be included in the panel discussion on August 12th.

PART 4: Panel Feedback and Self Tape Submissions

Wednesday, August 12th

6-8 pm

A panel of professional performing artists will join us on Zoom for a watch party! All self-taped auditions will be viewed and each student will receive personalized feedback! You can also use this time to ask the panel questions about auditioning/self-taping --- What material do they keep in their rep book? How do they slate for a self-submission? When do you submit to casting directors/theatres? How do you edit your self-tape? Do you use an external mic or special lighting?

Information & Registration

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You