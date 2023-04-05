Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Luciano, Tony Rebel And Yaksta Set To Perform At Njpac This Summer

The performance is on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8 PM.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Celebrate reggae music and Rasta culture with reggae icons Luciano, Tony Rebel and Yaksta on Saturday, June 10th at 8 PM at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

A superstar in his native Jamaica, two-time GRAMMY nominee Luciano combines his love of God and beauty into a soulful, spiritual blend of rock- and R&B-tinged reggae. He's brought his contemplative style and Rastafarian approach to 25+ albums, including the GRAMMY nominated A New Day and Zion Awake.

Reggae DJ Tony Rebel is cited by many as the first Rasta "singjay," blending singing with traditional deejaying over dancehall riddims. His '90s hits include "Fresh Vegetable," "Sweet Jamaica," "Christian Soldiers" and "If Jah." He hosts Rebel Salute, an immensely popular annual reggae festival in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica.

Kemaul M. Martin, professionally known as Yaksta, is a reggae and dancehall artist hailing from St. Mary, Jamaica. He became a global phenomenon with his hit singles "Home," "Boogie Woogie," "St. Mary," "Humans" and "Ambition." His latest releases include "Assets (Fowl Coop)" and "That Time Again."

Tickets to see Luciano, Tony Rebel and Yaksta go on sale on Friday, April 7th at 10am, purchase tickets at NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




