Lot Of Strings Music Festival Announced At The Morris Museum

Four String Quartets for four successive Thursdays equals the Lot of Strings Music Festival which begins Thursday, August 13th and continues through Thursday, September 3rd. All performances are at 7:30 pm.

Lot of Strings Music Festival features four of today's most exciting and critically-acclaimed string quartets,

The Tesla, JACK, Attacca and Catalyst Quartets, over the course of four Thursday evenings performing atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking lot. Enjoy the thrill of live music and stunning sunsets from the comfort of your own socially distant 8'X8' block. Bring your own chair and refreshments and drink in the glorious sounds.

Atop the parking deck, each 8'X8' block can accommodate up to two patrons. Patrons may arrive as early as 6:00 pm to set up their blocks and enjoy the evening sun. Masks must be worn throughout the evening, except when enjoying refreshments in your own block.

Tickets will be available to Museum Members, exclusively, until July 22.

Click here for more information on ordering tickets

Or call the box office: 973 971-3706.

First up is the fresh, young Tesla Quartet with "Variations on a Russian Theme," which will include

a string quartet by Pavel Karmanov and Pyotr Illych Tchaikovsky's String Quartet, No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11.

Praised for their "superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand," the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire.

You can catch them "quarantuning" up at home--here: https://youtu.be/OlIDus_4eF0

