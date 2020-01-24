Local Students Set to Perform Prelude Concert to Academy of St. Martin in The Fields with Joshua Bell

Students that make up The Elisabeth Morrow School's orchestra and superchamber will perform live at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 in the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC's) Prudential Hall Lobby as a prelude to the concert featuring renowned conductor and violinist Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

An artist beloved by NJPAC audiences, violin virtuoso Joshua Bell returns with London's Academy of St Martin in the Fields, known for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of the greatest classical music. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. in Prudential Hall and features the following:Beethoven: Overture to Coriolanus, Op. 62Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1Brahms: Symphony No. 4

Bell will perform solo on the heart-stopping, gasp-inducing Violin Concerto No. 1 by Paganini, known as "the devil's fiddler." He'll also perform Symphony No. 4, Brahms' moving final symphony, along with other works to be announced.

Join us for the Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to each classical concert. These interactive presentations are hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra and are free to ticket holders.

Tickets prices range from $29-$109 and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org , calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent day school serving children, age 2 through eighth grade, from more than 55 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Its mission is to provide exemplary academics and character development in a diverse and inclusive child-centered community, inspiring students to become curious scholars, ethical leaders, and global citizens. It is especially well-regarded for its unparalleled music program. Its comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures that graduates matriculate to premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres, designated as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, in Englewood, N.J., just 10 minutes from New York City, the campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails, and working gardens.





