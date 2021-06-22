Lively Welcomes Broadway Stars Jon Rua, Amber Iman and J. Elaine Marcos Join the Lively Performing Arts Roster

Broadway Stars Jon Rua, Amber Iman and J. Elaine Marcos have joined the Lively roster of entertainers, masters, and makers. The three artists offer performing arts classes and lessons on Lively, adding to the company's repertoire of virtual offerings.

Jon Rua, a Tony nominated choreographer, dancer and actor, is best known for his roles in Broadway musicals like Hamilton and In The Heights, guest starring in the television series' Blacklist and Blue Bloods, and curating choreography for The Cher Show and Isn't It Romantic. He also was the Co-Creative Director and Choreographer of the sold out 2019 NYE PHISH concert: Send In The Clones. Rua is now offering virtual dance and choreography classes on Lively.

Amber Iman is an award winning actress, who has performed on and off of Broadway in productions like Soul Doctor, A Civil War Christmas and RENT. She co-founded Broadway Advocacy Coalition & Black Women on Broadway. Iman is now offering acting and musical performance classes on Lively.

J. Elaine Marcos is a comedian, keynote speaker and ten time Broadway performer. She has played roles in A Chorus Line, Annie and more. Marcos is now offering comedy lessons on Lively.

Rua, Iman and Marcos are the first additions to the LIvely Performing Arts category, alongside Music, DJ/Producer, Wellness, Sports, Cooking, Studio Production and Touring Production. Their classes, lessons and experiences along with the entire Lively roster's, can be booked online now at golive.ly.

Born out of the COVID Pandemic, Lively is an online live experience platform, where creators and fans connect, live and in real time. From Music Lessons, Wellness Workshops, and Cooking Classes to Athlete Meet & Greets, Private Virtual Concerts and more - this is where the world's best entertainers, artists, masters, and makers create intimate and unique live experiences with their fans in ways that never existed before.