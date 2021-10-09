Live Theatre Will Return To NJCU in November With SWEENEY TODD

Live theatre will return to New Jersey City University (NJCU) this November for six performances when the NJCU Musical Theatre presents one of the most infamous and dark musicals ever written - Sweeney Todd -at the NJCU Center for the Arts Westside Theatre, running from Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 21.

The audience is sure to experience quite a fright with this Stephen Sondheim musical, which boasts "revenge, love, lust, corruption and cannibalism, all before intermission!"

Public show time on November 12, 13, 19 and 20 is 8 p.m. Show time on November 14 and 21 is 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are free for NJCU Music, Dance and Theatre students with their student ID. Tickets may be purchased at boxoffice@njcu.edu or by calling (201) 200-2429. For more information, visit the NJCU Center for the Arts website at njcu.edu/arts.

Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after 15 years of exile to take revenge on the lecherous judge who framed him, ravaged his young wife and ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim's most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. It's one of the signal achievements of the American musical theater of the last 50 years, and it's the high water mark of Sondheim's six remarkable collaborations with director Harold Prince.

The director of Sweeney Todd is NJCU's Area Coordinator of Musical Theatre Studies Marc G. Dalio, who is an internationally known actor, musician and director.

Cast:

Sweeney Todd - Jordan Owens

Mrs. Lovett - Caylen Cara Enriquez Montemayor

Tobias - Justin Reed

Judge Turpin - Byron Flores Jr.

Johanna - Jessica Garcia

Anthony - Damon Porter

The Beadle - Joshua Rosenthal

The Beggar Woman - Emily Tunney

Jonas Fogg - Adam Halecki

Parelli - Jason Concepcion

Ensemble:

Manny Encarnacion

Moses Garcia

Qawiyya Haqq

Katie Harrigan

Jonathan Jarvis

Kaileen Santiago

Ryanne Soriano

Gabby Stanowski

Olivia Ventura