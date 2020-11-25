Live Music Returns To The Landis Theater

South Jersey music fans will soon have something to celebrate. After eight months of being closed due to the pandemic, the Landis Theater - a beautiful, historic performing arts theater located right on the Avenue in Vineland - will be reopening their doors with a top-notch Tribute Concert Series starting in December, presented by Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar & Pub and Bonesaw Brewing Company.

The Landis Theater is owned and operated by Ray Mamrak and Kaycee Zelkovsky. Originally an Art Deco style movie theater that had its grand opening in 1937, the theater also showcased many Vaudeville acts, including Abbott and Costello. In 1987, after many years serving the Vineland community, the Theater closed its doors and sat dilapidated and vacant through the late 90's. In 2007, developer Hans Lampert and his wife Lori DiMatteo-Fiocchi took on the task of restoring it to its old glory. In doing so, they went above and beyond expectations, creating a beautiful spectacle that USA Today even listed as one of the best places to see when visiting New Jersey. After Hans and his wife finished and departed, the building started to fall into disrepair again; all of their amazing work left in the hands of less caring and less qualified people. Until Ray Mamrak and Kaycee Zelkovsky came to her rescue and got the old girl back up and running like never before.

"We've recently acquired a 13x20 foot video wall, new subs, lighting, trussing, and computers into the main house," says Mamrak. "We built an additional stage in what was formerly the adjacent ballroom; also adding equipment with trusses, sound, and video equipment for smaller acts and shows."

Kaycee Ray's Tribute Band Concert Series kicks off December 5th at 8pm with high-energy, hard rocking AC/DC tribute "Back In Black," and continues throughout the winter with shows being held on Friday and Saturday nights. The theater is following COVID-19 State Mandates and operating at a reduced capacity to allow plenty of room for social distancing and insure a safe experience for all.

"It's been a brutal year for the live music industry," noted Kathy Wagner, President of Panzyler Entertainment, a booking agency working with Mamrak to bring first-class tribute acts to the Landis Theater. "It's important to try to return to some type of normalcy. Music has this magic power; it brings people together. It's also an escape - it can help you forget about your problems, if only for a few short hours. We need that now more than ever, and the Landis is making it possible to enjoy live music again in a safe manner. They're really doing it right. We can't wait for the start of this fantastic series!"

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.thelandistheater.com. With the first concert less than two weeks away, Mamrak is excited about the prospect of bringing live music back to Vineland. "We're here to work with the community," says Mamrak, "and will be including a food drive as part of our upcoming holiday show, "A Very Van Halen Christmas," on December 18th.We're all in this together, and we want to do everything we can to bring some happiness and joy to our community this holiday season."

Kaycee Ray's Tribute Band Concert Series:

SAT 12/5: Back In Black: The True AC/DC Experience

FRI 12/11: JINGO - The Santana Tribute

SAT 12/12: The Soft Parade - Tribute To The Doors

FRI 12/18: A Very Van Halen Christmas with Romeo Delight - The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band

SAT 12/19: Dancing Dream - Tribute to ABBA

FRI 1/22: Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience

