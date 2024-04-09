Lisa Butler to Join Visual Arts Center of New Jersey as Director of Development & Communications

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has announced the hiring of Lisa Butler as its new Director of Development & Communications, effective April 15. Butler will join the staff of VACNJ after serving as an Art Center trustee from 2014 to 2022. During her time on VACNJ’s Board, she served in a number of capacities, including as Board Chair and as a member of the Development Committee. Prior to that, she worked as an investment banker for Morgan Stanley, in New York City, and as a lawyer for Davis Polk & Wardwell. LLC. She currently volunteers as a hand-holder in the recovery room of Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey Inc., and as a court-appointed special advocate for foster children with CASA of Essex County. Butler graduated from Lafayette College, NYU Stern School of Business, and Fordham University School of Law. She currently lives in Summit, where she has lived for the last 20 years raising a son and two stepchildren.

“Lisa has been a trusted thought partner of mine for many years,” said VACNJ Executive Director, Melanie Cohn. “Her strategic and analytical thinking is perfectly balanced by her warm and approachable demeanor. She is deeply committed to the mission of the Art Center, and I am enthusiastic about the possibilities that lie ahead with her as part of our team.”

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading nonprofit arts organization, the Art Center’s renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours.