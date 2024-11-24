Lennie McKenzie's CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Returns To East Lynne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lennie McKenzie, a favorite among the New York City piano bar scene, will return to East Lynne Theater with “Lennie’s Christmas Extravaganza: A Holiday Cabaret with Special Guests” for two weekends: Dec. 6-7 and 13-14.

A singer, actor and creator of the one-man show “Over the Rainbow,” a tribute to composer Harold Arlen, McKenzie brings his holiday show to Cape May this time with special guests Drew Seigla and Claudine O’Rourke. Seigla, an off-Broadway and opera singer and performer, will take to the stage with McKenzie on Dec. 6 and 7, while O’Rourke, one of Manhattan’s busiest real estate brokers by day and a talented cabaret performer by night, will help spread holiday cheer on Dec. 13 and 14.

McKenzie is a popular fixture along West 46th and 42nd streets in Midtown Manhattan, where the city’s most famous piano bars can be found, specifically Danny’s Skylight Room, the Laurie Beechman Theatre and Don’t Tell Mama. Locals, however, may recognize McKenzie from West Cape May, where he spent many childhood summers and his family still owns a home.

“I love to visit Cape May any time of year,” McKenzie said. “By far, though, my favorite time to return is during the holidays. The city goes all out with decorations to really make it shine. Cape May is a very special place and I’m overjoyed to return to East Lynne with a bigger show and more surprises than ever.”

Accompanying McKenzie on piano will be James Scheider, a New York-based actor, singer and musician who has performed in multiple Broadway and off-Broadway shows such as “Million Dollar Quartet,” “The Who’s Tommy,” “Aida,” “Mary Poppins,” among others.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-7 and 13-14. Tickets are $25; students and military are $20. East Lynne is in residence at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. More information and ticket reservations can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.

About East Lynne Theater Company:

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) was the first theater in the country with the unique mission of presenting and preserving America's theatrical heritage. The New York Times listed ELTC as one of the 75 top summer theaters in North America. In 2018, the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly passed a joint legislative resolution recognizing ELTC as “one of the state’s most important cultural treasures.”

