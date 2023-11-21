Lennie McKenzie Comes to East Lynne Theater Company Next Month

Performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

Nov. 21, 2023

Get in the holiday spirit with New York City piano bar favorite Lennie McKenzie, as he brings back his “Christmas Cabaret” to East Lynne Theater Company for three nights only Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7, 8 and 9.

McKenzie, a singer and actor who created the one-man show “Over the Rainbow,” a tribute to composer Harold Arlen, will spread holiday cheer by combining his one-of-a-kind humor with a variety of popular holiday songs that are sure to warm the cockles of your heart.

McKenzie has performed up and down West 46th Street in Midtown Manhattan at many of the city’s famous piano bars that line the street, most notably Don’t Tell Mama, and has been delighting audiences throughout the years with his talent and charm. However, he also has deep ties to Cape May County, having spent his childhood summers in West Cape May in a property still owned by his family today.

“It is very much a second home to me and always will be,” says McKenzie not explicitly of the physical house, but of Cape May in general. “As I’ve grown older, I have truly come to appreciate it more than ever.”

While it’s difficult to make this time of year any more wonderful, McKenzie and his holiday-themed repertoire do just that. Look for classics such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Wonderful! Wonderful!” made popular by Johnny Mathis, and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” as well as a few surprises. There will also be a singalong during this festive performance for the whole audience to enjoy.

Accompanying McKenzie on piano will be Alex Bechtel, a New York-based composer, actor, and writer. Bechtel recently wrote a musical called “Penelope” which had its world premiere at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and will be produced next year at Signature Theater in Arlington, Virginia.
 

McKenzie, who has performed at East Lynne Theater before, is excited to return to perform in Cape May at his favorite time of year. He says audiences can expect to have a good time, participate in the singalong and have a laugh or two. Theatergoers will also hear some of McKenzie’s personal stories and anecdotes, told in his customary jovial style.

“When have thespians not wanted to talk about themselves?”, he jokes.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 7-9. Tickets are $25; students and military are $20. East Lynne is in residence at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. During the Dec. 9 performance, a drawing will take place for East Lynne's year-long raffle. The winner does not have to be present.




