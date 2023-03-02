Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lemony Snicket Author Daniel Handler Will Workshop New Play at Black Box PAC

Performances are March 13, Tuesday March 14, and Wednesday March 15th.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Limited tickets for $30 are now on sale for a staged-reading workshop presentation of Imaginary Comforts, Or The Story of The Ghost Of The Dead Rabbit, the remarkable new play by Daniel Handler, creator of Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events! Imaginary Comforts... will be performed on Monday March 13, Tuesday March 14, and Wednesday March 15th at 8:00PM each evening!

Following the play's 2017 West Coast premiere at Berkeley Rep, East Coast audiences now have the unique chance to be a part of the comedy/drama's continued development at The Black Box, Northern New Jersey's premiere incubator of new and under produced works from world-class artists. Newly located on the 2nd Floor at 8 East Palisade Ave (between Palisade Ave and Dean Street) in Englewood (just over the GWB), The Black Box strongly suggests advance tickets for these performances: www.blackboxpac.com!

Daniel Handler is the author of seven novels, including Why We Broke Up, We Are Pirates, All The Dirty Parts and, most recently, Bottle Grove. As Lemony Snicket, he is responsible for numerous books for children, including the thirteen-volume A Series Of Unfortunate Events, the four-volume All The Wrong Questions, and The Dark, which won the Charlotte Zolotow Award. He has received commissions from the San Francisco Symphony, Berkeley Reperatory Theater and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and has collaborated with artist Maira Kalman on a series of books for the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and with musicians Stephin Merritt (of the Magnetic Fields), Benjamin Gibbard (of Death Cab for Cutie), Colin Meloy (of the Decemberists) and Torquil Campbell (of Stars). His books have sold more than 70 million copies and have been translated into 40 languages, and have been adapted for film, stage and television, including the recent adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events for which he was awarded both the Peabody and the Writers Guild of America awards. He lives in San Francisco with the illustrator Lisa Brown, to whom he is married and with whom he has collaborated on several books and one child.

Viewer discretion is advised for Imaginary Comforts, featuring a remarkable cast of Black Box repertory members and guest artists including Ilana Schmmel, Danielle MacMath, Andrew Lionetti, Deb Maclean, J Niles, John Torres, Chris Marzulla, and Michael Gardiner. The workshop is directed by The Black Box Artistic Director Matt Okin, and the Stage Manager is Eva Burke.

Dr. Gold is dead, but the family is not very good at grief. Naomi is a rabbi, but she's not very good at comforting. And Clovis is not very good at anything. Imaginary Comforts is a comedy about grief, the power of storytelling, and the difference between a rabbi and a rabbit.

For all Black Box events, advance tickets are available until one hour before show times, with CASH or VENMO accepted at the door (subject to availability). For further information on The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works by world-class writers and artists, please visit www.blackboxpac.com, email blackboxpac@gmail.com, call (201) 569-2070, and check us out on socials @blackboxpac.




