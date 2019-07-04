LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes To Union SUMMER THEATER FEST

MUSIC! LAUGHTER! Chills and thrills abound in the musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, July 12 - 28 at the YMCA in Union, NJ, presented by The Theater Project and the Bullet Theatre Collaborative.

One of the most beloved and popular Off-Broadway shows of all time, this affectionate spoof on 1950's sci-fi films has become a household name, thanks to a highly successful film adaptation and a book and score by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the superstar team behind the music of Disney's The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. Charming, tuneful and hilarious,Little Shop of Horrors never ceases to entertain.

The production features a powerhouse cast of professional NY and NJ talent, including Rachel St. Francis (Audrey), Will Downing (Seymour), Ralph Saro (The Plant), Richard Urquiza (Orin), Nathan Olmeda (Mushnik), Brittany Lindsey (Ronnette), Brianna Javis (Crystal), and Lena Noel (Chiffon). Produced by an award-winning creative team, the show is directed by Bullet Theatre Collaborative veteran Tony Mowatt; who says ""Little Shop of Horrors is a silly, campy, out-of-this-world show that is also full of honesty, universality, and heart."

This is the third show in The Theater Project's SUMMER THEATER FEST 2019, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary by moving to Union, NJ.

"We are very grateful to Unity Bank and the YMCA for hosting our shows this summer," says Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina, "while we look for a permanent location in Union."

Performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM at 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union, NJ, 07083. Tickets and more information are available at www.thetheaterproject.org/little-shop-of-horrors.html. Please note that Little Shop of Horrors is rated PG-13 for some language and sexual innuendo.

For questions, please contact theaterproject@AOL.com / 908 809 -8865.

WHAT: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

WHO: Presented by THE THEATER PROJECT

& BULLET THEATRE COLLABORATIVE

WHEN: July 12 - 28 Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 2 PM.

WHERE: YMCA Wellness Center, 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union NJ

TICKETS: $30; $15 for students.

www.thetheaterproject.org

INFO: 908 809-8865





