LET IT BE: A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES is Coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in August

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment announced today that fan-favorite Broadway show "Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles" will play Aug. 19 through Aug. 28 at Sound Waves inside the resort destination. The engagement marks the continuation of their ongoing partnership.



"Hard Rock Atlantic City is thrilled to bring Broadway back to the boardwalk with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment," said Joe Lupo president of Hard Rock Atlantic City. "We are happy to continue our partnership and bring shows like 'Let It Be' to our guests to celebrate some of music's most legendary performers."

"Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment is proud to partner again with Hard Rock Atlantic City to bring these iconic stories about the legends of rock n roll back to the Boardwalk," says Bob Nederlander, Jr., President & CEO of Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment.



Tickets go on sale June 29 at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. The 2022 shows include:



"Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles"

Aug. 19 through Aug. 28



Relive the past from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road, with favorite hits including "Hard Day's Night," "Day Tripper," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "Twist and Shout," "Get Back," "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," "Strawberry Fields," and imagine the reunion that never was with "Let It Be."



The end of The Beatles era was never thought to be in sight when The Beatles played their last show on the roof of Apple Offices in 1969. Imagine what would have been if The Beatles continued their journey. Enter a time capsule and turn back time to what would have been John Lennon's 40th Birthday - Oct. 9, 1980. For one night, the fab four come together again on stage after a decade apart, performing other hits like "Back in the USSR," "Live and Let Die," "Got to Get you Into My Life," "My Sweet Lord," "Hey Jude," and many more.



Seen by more than 2 million people worldwide, "Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles" made its North American debut in the Spring of 2015 with an eight-week run throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, based on the Broadway show, Annerin Productions brings audiences a new revamped show for its 2022 touring season.



The original production, which established itself as one of the West End's most popular shows when it opened in 2012, also recently celebrated having performed over 1,000 shows. Showcasing the music of the world's most successful rock'n'roll band, LET IT BE charts the band's meteoric rise from their humble beginnings in Liverpool's Cavern Club, through the height of Beatlemania, to their later studio masterpieces. The show is packed with all your favorite hits.



Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City



With the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination. The property features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,250 slots, 120 table games, and dedicated Sportsbook, which has been recognized in Casino Player Magazine's 2020 Best of Gaming Awards and USA Today's 10Best Casinos. Boasting more than fifteen food and beverage offerings, guests are able to enjoy fine dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, and Il Mulino, to casual fare at Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory and Fresh Harvest Buffet. The music-inspired resort offers guests a glimpse into the world's most valuable and largest music memorabilia collection, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Hard Rock Atlantic City can fit any bill from intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences. For more information including continued updates on the Safe + Sound protocols or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment

Founded in 2000, Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment is part of the Nederlander family of companies which has been a leader in the live entertainment industry for 110 years. Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment is focused on the expansion of the Broadway and Nederlander entertainment brands into new and emerging markets globally. Today, NWE develops, manages, and operates theatres worldwide, produces Broadway and related shows in domestic and international markets, and spearheads cultural and education initiatives.