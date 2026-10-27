Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LANDSCAPES AND DREAMS Art Show to Open at Axelrod PAC
Four artists including photographer Louis Rissland and sculptor Marc Bratman will contribute works exploring color and landscape themes.
The Gallery on Grant's new art show, " Landscapes and Dreams," corresponds to the upcoming performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park. Color is a major theme in the art as it is in the musical, in which Jacob gives his favorite son Joseph a fabulous multicolored coat. There will be a complimentary wine and cheese event on opening night of the art exhibit from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5 in the gallery, located in the lobby of the Axelrod PAC.
Randye Krupnick, art director and curator of the Gallery on Grant, was inspired by color and landscapes for this new art exhibit. This show is comprised of four artists: the photography of Louis Rissland, the paintings of various journeys by Jill Kerwick, the beautiful use of color in the coastal landscape paintings of Lorraine Dey and the geometric steel sculptures of Marc Bratman.
Rissland is a photographer who prints large-scale work. His photographs are so vivid that the viewer feels like they are inside the work. Krupnick selected various seasonal and coastal scenes for this exhibit. “Teapot Rock" is reminiscent of the Egyptian desert of Joseph and the Pharaoh's dreams. Rissland describes his process and inspiration as merely 'being present.'
“How Birds Become Wallpaper" depicts a proud bird in front of a beautiful green pattern, in which the subject and the background become one important image. Through Kerwick's art, viewers step into a fanciful, dreamlike world. This idea is similar to Joseph's as his identity becomes defined by his multicolored coat.
Lorraine Dey describes herself as a "coastal landscape and seascape painter with a focus on water and light.” She uses color to create those majestic moments that people enjoy seeing, such as a sunset.
In her acrylic painting “Evening on Avon Beach," Dey uses intense colors to portray this special moment within nature. Her use of color in all her work is so powerful that it seems as if one hue melts into another. These pairings of color are what makes a scene feel awe-inspiring rather than merely just pretty, recalling Joseph's beautiful coat of many colors.
Marc Bratman, a sculptor and trained engineer with a passion for welding, enjoys the problem solving aspect of working with steel. “My very first day in a welding studio was truly the first day of my life,” he said. “Even when the piece is constructed of strong shapes such as triangles, the flow of the triangles from one to another will often result in what is referred to as a rhythm line, which changes as the position of the work changes.”
The wine and cheese event will be held on Thursday, November 5 from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. The art show is available for viewing Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour prior to Axelrod PAC performances and events. The display runs through January 2027.
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