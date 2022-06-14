LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Comes to Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ will present La Cage Aux Folles for a three-weekend run opening June 17th and playing through July 3. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

Based on the hit French farce that also inspired Hollywood's The Birdcage, La Cage Aux Folles features the humor of Harvey Fierstein and a musical score by Jerry Herman. The show was the winner of six Tony Awards in 1984, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, and also a two-time winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Songs include "The Best of Times," "Song in the Sand" and "I Am What I Am."

La Cage Aux Folles remains one of musical theatre's all-time biggest hits, adding new dimension to the boulevard comedy. After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the "family business": Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, "Zaza." Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.

Returning to the role of Alban/Zaza from our 2015 open-air theatre production is Michael Moeller with David Whiteman also reprising his role of Georges. Music Mountain's production is directed by Louis Palena, with choreography and costume design by Jordan Brennan, musical direction by Sue Den Outer, sound design by Morgan Tarrant, and lighting design by Aidan Mitchell.

Don't miss seeing this hilarious production of La Cage Aux Folles at Music Mountain Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.