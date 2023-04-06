Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month

The event is on Saturday, April 15.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month

In addition to the full season of mainstage performances, young audience series productions, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also seeks to provide special events for the community to enjoy.

On Saturday, April 15, Kimara the medium stops by MMT for a fabulous evening with spirit...and Blithe Spirit! Kimara is an international Psychic Medium who brings evidencial messages from loved ones on the other side. You will be in awe of her accuracy, and heartened by her warmth, humor, and energy. Join us at Music Mountain Theatre for a fun night where perhaps you'll receive a message from someone you love, then, stay to enjoy Noel Coward's smash comedy hit play, Blithe Spirit! Tickets are $50 and grant entry to both the medium reading at 6PM and the 8PM performance of Blithe Spirit. Please note that readings are selected at random and not guaranteed.

Looking ahead to next season, the "By Popular Demand" concert returns to MMT on Sunday, April 16th at 7 PM. This Broadway showtune concert presents a few songs from some of the musicals in consideration for the 2024 season accompanied by a narrated synopsis of each show. In conjunction with this concert event, Music Mountain Theatre's fishbowl voting will be reintroduced! A handful of fishbowls will be lined up, each with the title of a musical on them. Attendees can help the theatre get ready for the 2024 season by donating any amount to their favorite show's fishbowl, and the winner will be included in MMT's next season. Donations will benefit the Music Mountain Theatre outreach programs. Tickets for the By Popular Demand concert are $20.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please call our box office at (609)397-3337 or visit our website at Click Here

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required inside the buil




Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Ba Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Baptiste
Jersey City Theater Center presents the latest installment of Black Space, hosted by Ashley Nicole Baptiste, a free web series that celebrates Black artists, educators and culture. 
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre Photo
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre
Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd.
Centenary Stage Companys 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEENS FOOLE B Photo
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara Blatner
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the second reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week Photo
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week
The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week.

More Hot Stories For You


Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole BaptisteJersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Baptiste
April 7, 2023

Jersey City Theater Center presents the latest installment of Black Space, hosted by Ashley Nicole Baptiste, a free web series that celebrates Black artists, educators and culture. 
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library TheatreNew Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre
April 7, 2023

Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd.
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara BlatnerCentenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara Blatner
April 6, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the second reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet WeekCommunity Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week
April 6, 2023

The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week.
Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This MonthKimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month
April 6, 2023

In addition to the full season of mainstage performances, young audience series productions, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also seeks to provide special events for the community to enjoy.
share
close sound sound