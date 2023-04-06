Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month

In addition to the full season of mainstage performances, young audience series productions, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also seeks to provide special events for the community to enjoy.

On Saturday, April 15, Kimara the medium stops by MMT for a fabulous evening with spirit...and Blithe Spirit! Kimara is an international Psychic Medium who brings evidencial messages from loved ones on the other side. You will be in awe of her accuracy, and heartened by her warmth, humor, and energy. Join us at Music Mountain Theatre for a fun night where perhaps you'll receive a message from someone you love, then, stay to enjoy Noel Coward's smash comedy hit play, Blithe Spirit! Tickets are $50 and grant entry to both the medium reading at 6PM and the 8PM performance of Blithe Spirit. Please note that readings are selected at random and not guaranteed.

Looking ahead to next season, the "By Popular Demand" concert returns to MMT on Sunday, April 16th at 7 PM. This Broadway showtune concert presents a few songs from some of the musicals in consideration for the 2024 season accompanied by a narrated synopsis of each show. In conjunction with this concert event, Music Mountain Theatre's fishbowl voting will be reintroduced! A handful of fishbowls will be lined up, each with the title of a musical on them. Attendees can help the theatre get ready for the 2024 season by donating any amount to their favorite show's fishbowl, and the winner will be included in MMT's next season. Donations will benefit the Music Mountain Theatre outreach programs. Tickets for the By Popular Demand concert are $20.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please call our box office at (609)397-3337 or visit our website at Click Here

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required inside the buil