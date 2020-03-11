Kick Studios to Present MATILDA JR.

New Jersey's celebrated Kick Dance Studios will present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Jr. as part of their annual educational theatre program. One of the first communities in the country selected to present this "junior" version of the award-winning Broadway musical, the production will star a talented ensemble of "revolting children", ages 6 through 15.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

The theatre program will be helmed by Kick's permanent teaching resident Kaityn Kurkemelis, who has trained with Broadway Dance Center, Dance Masters of America, Dance Alliance, and Steps on Broadway and has performed in numerous musicals and staged performances, many of which have been under the production team, Cabaret For Life.

Kick has a dance, theater or acro class for everyone. Specializing in beginner dancers of all ages, Kick offers the highest quality dance classes in a non-competitive and supportive environment. For 18 years and counting, Kick has provided the highest quality of dance, vocal and theatre lessons in Monmouth County. This summer's production of Matilda Jr. is sure to prove once again that Kick is truly More Than Just Great Dancing™!

Multiple times a year, Kick offers a unique opportunity for young dancers, actors and singers to be involved in a musical production. The studio's educational theater program provides students with daily classes in acting, singing and dance. Beginning with low-pressure auditions and casting (everybody receives a great part!), the program will culminate in a performance at a professional theater on August 7th, 2020.

Students come to us from Rumson, Fair Haven, Oceanport, Little Silver, Red Bank, Monmouth Beach, Long Branch, Eatontown, Shrewsbury, Oceanport, NJ and beyond. Since its founding, Kick has grown from 60 to 500 students, driven mainly by referrals. Team Kick has won numerous awards in regional competitions including Best Choreography, Overall High Score, Most Entertaining, Most Moving and Team Spirit. With state of the art air-conditioned facilities, professional dance floors (Sprung Marley Dance Floor, Rumson and Wood, Fair Haven), video monitoring, dancewear retail stores, waiting room (Rumson), a variety of and a Tumble Trak for Acro, Kick is the only dance studio in Central New Jersey to receive the More Than Just Great Dancing accreditation.

For full details on how to see and/or get involved in Kick's summer production of Matilda Jr., and to learn more about all of the studio's summer programming, visit https://www.kickdancestudios.com/summer-dance-programs/.





