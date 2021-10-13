Kenneth Bean Expands Conducting Roles to Princeton

Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute has revealed that Kenneth Bean, Director/Conductor of their Young Musicians Debut Orchestra, has been named to two new positions in New Jersey. He will serve as Assistant Conductor of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra covering for Conductor Rossen Milanov as well as Music Director for the affiliated Youth Orchestra of Central New Jersey. He continues his role with PYOMI as well as serving as Assistant Conductor of Symphony in C and Conductor of the Symphony in C Youth Orchestra in Collingswood, NJ. In the summers, he serves as Co-Director of the Symphony in C Summer Camp and Conductor at Kinhaven Music School Junior Session in Weston, VT.

Although a very busy instructor and conductor as well as an active freelance trumpeter, , Bean's passion is on the podium. Bean's selection for this position with Princeton Symphony Orchestra and the Youth Orchestra of Central New Jersey followed a competitive search and audition process. He will serve as cover conductor for music director Rossen Milanov and begins rehearsals as conductor of the Symphonic Orchestra of the Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey (YOCJ).

Milanov was very pleased with the selection of Bean and said, "I am thrilled to have Kenneth Bean as my artistic partner and am very excited to welcome him to our team. I believe that his talent, passion for education, and love for music will make a big difference for the Princeton Symphony Orchestra."

Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey Artistic Director Phillip Pugh said that from their first meeting with Bean, staff and students felt an instant connection. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and youth orchestra experience; but most of all, he brings a warmth and love for students. We are excited to have Kenny as our Symphonic Orchestra conductor and to continue our partnership with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra," Pugh said.

Scaglione, who celebrates his 25th Anniversary season with PYOMI this year, said about Bean, "Kenny has been with us since 2015, and he has been a tremendous asset for our organization and to his students in the Young Musicians Debut Orchestra. The knowledge, passion and care he extends to our students is invaluable. We extend our congratulations to Maestro Bean and look forward to working with him for many years to come."

Bean acknowledged this next step in his career. He said, "I'm excited about this new position. It's my first appointment with a professional orchestra and an expanded role, more than I've done in the past. It's an honor to work with Rossen Milanov, who shares his conducting duties between Princeton and Columbus. I'll be happy to fill in for him as needed."

Bean earned a Bachelor of Music from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and a Master of Music Education from Jackson State University. He has taught at many festivals and schools, including The School District of Philadelphia, St. Francis De Sales School, The Premier Orchestral Institute of the Mississippi Symphony, Kinhaven Music School and Luzerne Music Center where he taught trumpet and served as Resident Conductor for Junior Session.

In addition to the conducting roles mentioned above, Bean has served as substitute conductor for Mississippi Youth Symphony Orchestra, Assistant Conductor for the Northern Ohio Youth Orchestra and Music Director/Conductor of the Young Peoples' Philharmonic of the Lehigh Valley.

As a trumpeter, Bean was a member of the Philadelphia Chamber Brass, the New York Metropolitan Brass Quintet and Philos Brass Ensemble. He has appeared with numerous ensembles, including Mannheim Steamroller and Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and he can be heard on recordings with Symphony in C, the Monocacy Chamber Orchestra and hip-hop artist Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra.