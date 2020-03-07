Kelly Briggs Brings HOME to Bordentown

The bells of St. Mary's will be calling you on Sunday April 19th at 5pm when Broadway Veteran Kelly Briggs ( Les Miserables & CATS) brings " HOME" Songs of Hope and Inspiration to his hometown of Bordentown,NJ.

Presented by Mary Mother of the Church Parish in association with KCKB PRODUCTIONS, the concert will feature songs of faith, hope, love, kindness and a little pinch of Broadway.

This beautiful historic Church is full of amazing stained glass windows on either side dedicated in memory to some of Kelly's ancestors as well as the ancestors of many of his friends and family who will be in attendance.

Rev. Martin O'Reilly will host the evening and welcome all to St. Mary's.

Musical director Scott Breiner will kick off the concert with an uplifting performance on the majestic pipe organ and there will be a special duet with Kelly and special guest Jesus Alfonso Gonzalez.

For tickets, please go to www.kellybriggshome.eventbrite.com or call Liam O'Bryne at 917-640-4265. ALL proceeds benefit Mary Mother of the Church Parish.





