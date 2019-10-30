Kaptain Jack & Jersey Shore Country Radio Present Mac Powell And The Family Reunion At The House Of Independents

Kaptain Jack and Jersey Shore Country are honored to present Mac Powell and the Family Reunion Thursday, November 14, 2019 (Doors at 7pm) on their NJ debut.

Join us at the House of Independents (Asbury Park, New Jersey) for an amazing experience that will make you a fan all over again. Kaptain Jack is once more bringing Nashville to New Jersey. Come out with the Jersey Shore Country Family and enjoy the music of Music City USA!



Mac Powell, former front man of Third Day has started a new chapter in his career. Mac says. "As many of you know, I have started the next chapter of my music journey with the creation of a new band called Mac Powell and the Family Reunion. If you like music that is a little bit Rock....a little bit Country....a little bit Gospel...and a Whole Lotta Love....then I believe that you are going to dig our new music!







