Kait Kerrigan & Marlaina Powell To Teach At Luna

Kait Kerrigan, winner of the Jonathan Larson Fellowship and the Ed Kleban Award for the most promising musical book writer in America. and Marlaina Powell, featured on Broadway in The Lion King and Smokey Joe's Café, are the newest members of Luna Stage's teaching faculty. They join veteran television and screen actor Ned Coulter in teaching the Conservatory's musical theatre, acting and playwriting classes for adults. Luna also offers a wide variety of classes for young people.

Kerrigan will teach Playwriting: FIRST DRAFT, an eight-week class taking students through the journey from a blank page to a finished draft of a new play. The class is both for newer writers and for professional playwrights working on a new project.

Powell will launch Luna's Musical Theatre for Adults program, which will focus on vocal technique and character-based song interpretation of Broadway and pop/rock repertoire, in a warm and welcoming environment for performers of all experience levels. A final performance at Luna will showcase everyone's work. Powell will also teach Musical Theatre classes for young performers.

Kerrigan is an award-winning bookwriter, playwright, and lyricist. Her Off-Broadway credits include The Mad Ones (aka The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown), and Henry & Mudge. She has written book and lyrics for The Bad Years, Republic, Unbound, Irena, and lyrics for Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends and Earthrise. Her plays include Father/Daughter, Disaster Relief, Imaginary Love, and Transit. Her plays and musicals have been developed by La Jolla, Kennedy Center, Theatreworks/Silicon Valley, Primary Stages, Goodspeed, and others. She has won the Kleban Award, Jonathan Larson, Dramatists Guild Fellowship, and the Theatre Hall of Fame Most Promising Lyricist Fellowship. Kerrigan is an alumna of Barnard College and the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop, co-founder of the start-up NewMusicalTheatre.com, and member of the Dramatists Guild and ASCAP. She has taught workshops and master classes all over the world and is excited to help grow Luna Stage's writing community close to her Maplewood home.

Marlaina Powell's stage credits include Disney's The Lion King (Broadway), Smokey Joe's Café (Broadway), The Civil War (National Tour), Ain't Misbehavin' (National Tour) Hair, Little Shop of Horrors, and A My Name Is Alice. Powell recently appeared in Abram Hill's On Strivers Row at the Obie Award-winning Metropolitan Playhouse. Powell is a recipient of a Master of Music degree from NYU's Steinhardt School, and is a 20-year member of Actors Equity Association and a member of SAG-AFTRA.

