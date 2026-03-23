KIDS' ARTS BASH To Return To Burlington City With Free Family Festival

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The 4th Annual KIDS' ARTS BASH will return to Burlington City on April 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. as a free, multi-venue arts festival for children and families. Presented by Arts Guild New Jersey’s Burlington City Arts Collaborative, the event is supported by funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority A.R.T. Phase II grant.

The festival will take place across Burlington City’s historic downtown, with programming centered at Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts and the Burlington County Historical Society. Additional collaboration includes the Historic Burlington Antiques and Art Emporium, bringing together arts, history, and community-based programming.

The event will feature live performances and interactive experiences designed to engage young audiences through music, theatre, storytelling, and movement. Scheduled performers include Fyütch, DJ Willy Wow!, Shelli Buttons, Big Idea Committee, Ants on a Log, Nettie Nana and Friends, Enchantment Theatre Company, Chad Juros, and Global Orchestra. The festival will conclude with a dance party and concert led by DJ Willy Wow!.

In addition to performances, attendees will have access to hands-on activities including face painting, balloon art, cookie decorating, crafts, a community mural project led by Peter Bieling, dress-up stations, photo booths, and karaoke. Food vendors will be available on site throughout the event.

“The Kids' Arts Bash continues to show what's possible when arts organizations come together with a shared vision for youth creativity and community connection,” said Christine Petrini, Director of Lyceum Studio.

Founded as part of a broader creative placemaking initiative, the festival aims to activate downtown spaces while expanding access to arts programming for families. Organizers note that the event is designed as a flexible experience, allowing attendees to participate throughout the day or attend individual activities.

Ticket Information

The event will take place across Burlington City’s downtown, including Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts and the Burlington County Historical Society. Admission is free, with advance registration recommended. Additional information is available through the event’s registration platform.