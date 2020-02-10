Journey To India With Global Superstar A.R. Rahman At Prudential Center

Described as the world's most prominent and prolific film composer by TIME Magazine, A.R. Rahman's works are notable for integrating Eastern classical music with electronic music sounds, world music genres and traditional orchestral arrangements.

Rahman has won two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South in addition to numerous other awards and nominations. In 2009, TIME Magazine placed Rahman in its list of World's Most Influential People. A.R. Rahman's 2020 concert tour will feature songs in Hindi, Tamil, Teluguand English

General Public Tickets go on sale Friday February 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-3000. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting the Prudential Center Box Office at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, N.J.





