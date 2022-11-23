Josh Canfield Joins Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS Beginning On December 2, 2022

Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara's eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)'s THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS! Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.

"I'm thrilled to be back as 'Uncle Dross' in The Nutcracker Rocks! I was fortunate to be able to take on this role last year, and can't wait to share this inventive, creative and modern take on the Nutcracker with new audiences at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center," said Canfield. "I think I'm most looking forward to working with the incredible ballet company. We had so much fun last year putting the show together and can't wait to dance, act and sing alongside them again. This company and production are truly special!"

AXCBT, Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, will perform in the Vogel Auditorium at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center with The Nutcracker Rocks beginning on December 2. The ballet is conceived, choreographed, and directed by AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik, who reinvents this holiday favorite with a high-octane, rock-and-roll Jersey Shore twist.

"The Nutcracker ROCKS is an exciting original collaboration of Jersey Shore talent," explains Chajnik. "Lincoln Center may have 'The Nutcracker,' but the Jersey Shore now has The Nutcracker ROCKS."

For the production, Chajnik invited Alex Levine and Alex Rosamilia, two members of the popular New Jersey rock band, The Gaslight Anthem, and their production partner Wes Klienknecht to reimagine Tchaikovsky's beloved "Nutcracker" score for a new generation of rock and theater lovers. The original Tchaikovsky score was recorded by the MidAtlantic Symphony orchestra in Ocean Grove's Great Auditorium, conducted by Maestro Jason Tramm, while the overlying rock element was composed and arranged by X Squared Productions, comprised of Rosamilia, Levine, and Klienknecht. The book is by Juilliard-trained actor and librettist Reuben Jackson with additions by writer-actor Jason Cohen. Associate Choreographer includes Dylan Pearce from Point Pleasant, whose credits include assistant choreographer for the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular."

The production opens on December 2, at 7:00 p.m. and runs over two weekends with ten total performances ending on Sunday, December 11. Ticket prices range from $32 to 46, with student tickets available for $20

Tickets are available online at axelrodartscenter.com/nutcracker-rocks or by calling 732.531.9106, extension 14. Special rates are available for groups of ten or more.

The Nutcracker ROCKS follows a bored, teen Clara, who must endure her family's posh holiday party on the Upper East Side until her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer arrives. Uncle Drosselmeyer shakes things up at the distinguished Manhattan party when he shows up transporting Clara to a magic land-the Jersey Shore-where the traditional Land of Sweets is instead a candy shop in Asbury Park.

The cast is comprised of AXCBT company members and students (ages 7+) from local dance studios who attended a Nutcracker ROCKS Intensive with Chajnik and the dancers of AXCBT.



"I am thrilled to see the return of The Nutcracker ROCKS! Of all of Gabriel's enchanting works, it is one of my favorites because of the magical holiday memories it evokes," said Elise Feldman, president of the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater. "Seeing the young dancers' gracing the stage is a testament to the growth of the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy and its mission to 'inspire and strengthen young dancers' minds and bodies.' We are proud to collaborate with local dance studios including Dance for Joy and Gotta Dance, providing these young, gifted dancers an opportunity to perform with AXCBT's professional dancers on a world class stage at APAC.