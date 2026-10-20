John N. Hart Joins LOCH NESS: A New Musical Producing Team

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Five-time Tony Award-winning producer John N. Hart, founder and president of Evamere Entertainment, has joined the producing team of the Broadway-aimed new musical LOCH NESS, alongside producers Victoria Lang, Mark Schwartz, Carl D. White, and Gregory Rae. Loch Ness will receive its world premiere at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, March 10 through April 4, 2027. Hart, whose Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals Once and The Band's Visit, and the Tony Award-nominated hit Just in Time joins the producing team as the enchanting new musical continues its journey toward Broadway.

Featuring music by Marshall Pailet, lyrics by A.D. Penedo, and a book by Sandy Rustin, Loch Ness is directed by Pailet, with choreography by Misha Shields and music direction and arrangements by Myrna Conn.

Loch Ness awakens the legendary myth in a sweeping new musical that weaves adventure and fantasy into an unforgettable journey. The story follows Haley, a spirited Scottish girl who dives into the misty waters of Loch Ness in search of truth and connection. With dazzling visuals and a vibrant original score, the legend of Loch Ness comes alive in a story about discovery, belonging, and the mysteries that connect us.

The production's World Premiere at Two River Theater will mark the next step toward an anticipated Broadway production. Additional information regarding future plans will be announced at a later date.

John N. Hart is an American film and theater producer whose productions have earned him five personal Tony Awards for Best Production. His Broadway credits include Just in Time, the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals Once, which won eight Tony Awards in 2012, and The Band's Visit, which won ten Tony Awards in 2018.

Hart's additional Broadway producing credits include Just in Time, A Bronx Tale, The Glass Menagerie, Guys and Dolls, The Who's Tommy, Hamlet starring Ralph Fiennes, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying starring Matthew Broderick, Annie Get Your Gun starring Bernadette Peters, and Chicago, winner of six Tony Awards and the longest-running revival in Broadway history.

Hart has produced 16 feature films, including Boys Don't Cry, for which Hilary Swank won the Academy Award for Best Actress; You Can Count on Me, which received two Academy Award nominations and the Sundance Grand Jury Prize; and Revolutionary Road, which received three Academy Award nominations and earned Kate Winslet a Golden Globe Award.

Hart is the founder and president of Evamere Entertainment, LLC, a New York City-based independent film and theatrical production company founded in 2007. He previously served as a founding partner and president of Hart Sharp Entertainment, Inc. and co-founded Smuggler Films in 2009. Hart is a graduate of Dartmouth College.



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