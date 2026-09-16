John McNeil Memorial Concert to Honor Trumpeter at NEC

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New England Conservatory will honor the life and legacy of acclaimed trumpeter, composer, educator, and longtime faculty member John McNeil with a special tribute concert featuring distinguished guest artists, colleagues, alumni, and friends. The John McNeil Memorial Concert on Sunday, October 4 will reflect on McNeil's contributions to jazz as a performer, mentor, and innovator whose influence continues to resonate across generations of musicians.

Performers include alumni pianists Randy Ingram, Carmen Staaf, and Mark Shilansky plus Ethan Iverson (faculty); alumni saxophonists Jeremy Udden and Frank Kozyra; faculty trumpeters Mark Tipton and Peter Kenagy, plus alum Dave Adewumi; vocalist Allegra Levy (alum); bassist Bob Nieske (alum and faculty); and drummer Austin McMahon (faculty). Admission to the 8 p.m. concert at NEC's Jordan Hall is free but tickets are required.

John McNeil (1948–2024) was a highly respected jazz trumpeter, composer, and educator known for his lyrical playing, adventurous compositions, and unwavering dedication to teaching. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he performed and recorded with leading figures in jazz while developing a distinctive artistic voice that earned widespread admiration. As a member of the New England Conservatory faculty for more than 30 years, McNeil inspired countless students through his wisdom, generosity, and commitment to musical excellence.

About New England Conservatory (NEC)

Founded by Eben Tourjée in Boston, Massachusetts in 1867, the New England Conservatory (NEC) represents a new model of music school that combines the best of European tradition with American innovation. The school stands at the center of Boston's rich cultural history and musical life, presenting concerts at the renowned Jordan Hall. Propelled by profound artistry, bold creativity, and deep compassion, NEC seeks to amplify musicians' impact on advancing our shared humanity and empowers students to meet today's changing world head-on, equipped with the tools and confidence to forge multidimensional lives of artistic depth and relevance.

The Conservatory's roster of alumni includes hundreds of music's most influential artists. That list includes Coretta Scott King, Florence Price, Tessa Lark, George Li, Inmo Yang, Yura Lee, Stefan Jackiw, Anthony Leon, Erica Petrocelli, Minsoo Sohn, Cecil Taylor, and Denyce Graves.

As an independent, not-for-profit institution that educates and trains musicians of all ages from around the world, NEC is recognized internationally as a leader among music schools. It cultivates a diverse, dynamic community, providing music students of more than 40 countries with performance opportunities and high-caliber training from 225 internationally esteemed artist-teachers and scholars





Photo Credit: Eldon Phillips

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