Jersey City Theater Center Reveals Lineup For 2024-25 Season

Jersey City Theater Center has announced its 2024-2025 season, a dynamic lineup of performances and festivals that celebrate the power of the arts in bridging communities. This season promises an eclectic mix of theater, dance, and music, featuring artists from across the globe. Highlights include the Global Music Series, the Garden State New Play Festival, the annual NJ Voices International Theater Festival, and the highly anticipated main stage production of The Government Inspector. For more information on the upcoming season, to purchase tickets or to become a member, please visit Jersey City Theater Center's website at www.JCTCenter.org.

“Our 2024-2025 season is a testament to the belief that art is a universal language that transcends barriers and unites us all,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer of JCTC. “In the world of constant distribution, we aim to create a space where diverse voices and stories come together, fostering understanding and connection within us and among our communities.”

JCTC is also excited to introduce a new membership model, Global Arts Passport, designed to make the arts more accessible to everyone. With two membership tiers, Regular and Premium, members can enjoy a wide range of benefits, including free or discounted tickets to most performances, exclusive events, and special discounts on classes and other offerings. Membership Options: Regular Membership ($49, $29 for students with valid ID) Includes tickets to most performances (seated at the theater's discretion), discounts on events not included in the membership, a 10% discount on select theater classes, and an invitation to one annual networking event. Premium Membership ($99, $49 for students with valid ID) Provides tickets to any performance (excluding fundraisers and VIP dinners), exclusive invitations to VIP events, reserved seating at certain events, meet & greet opportunities with artists, premium member events, and a 20% discount on select theater classes. Premium members also receive discounts on VIP passes to the Voices International Festival and fundraising events. Levina added, “Our new membership model is designed to welcome more people into our vibrant arts community. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of the arts, and these memberships make that possible.” For full details about the benefits of membership please visit JCTC's website www.JCTCenter.org/membership

Here is the current lineup for the 2024-2025 JCTC season:

Global Music Series

DE EL VACÍO ALBUM / Justin Garcia (USA/Cuba)

Date: Friday, Sep 6, 2024 | Time: Show at 6:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Join us on September 6 for DE EL VACÍO ALBUM, a captivating performance by acclaimed artist Justin Garcia. This immersive experience blends visual art, music, and storytelling, taking audiences on an evocative journey through themes of emptiness, transformation, and creative rebirth. Don't miss this powerful evening that promises to be as thought-provoking as it is visually stunning.

Theatre & Dance

Self Help | PANOPTICON (USA/Greece)

Date: Thursday, Sep 19, 2024 | Time: Show at 6:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Elevate your dance practice with a professional workshop led by renowned choreographers Charly & Eriel Santagado (USA) and Vasiliki Papapostolou (Greece). This exclusive session offers dancers the chance to learn from international talents, exploring innovative techniques in an inspiring, collaborative environment.

Self Help | PANOPTICON

Date: Friday, Sep 20, 2024 & Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 | Time: Show at 8:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Join us for a compelling double feature with Self Help and PANOPTICON. Explore the intricacies of mental health and the dynamics of therapy in Self Help, followed by a provocative examination of surveillance and control in PANOPTICON. These performances promise a profound and visually stunning experience.

Theatre & Dance

The Beginning After the End of Humanity Circus by BREAD + PUPPET (USA/Canada/International)

Date: Friday, Oct 11, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

On October 11, 2024, Jersey City Theater Center welcomes the legendary Bread & Puppet Theater for The Beginning After the End of Humanity Circus. Dive into a riotous and colorful world where stilt dancers, fantastical papier-mâché creatures, and a lively brass band create a dazzling spectacle of protest and celebration.

Festivals

IMAGINE FEST 2024: Honoring Grigory Gurevich, the Artist (USA)

Date: Friday, Nov 15, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Join us for IMAGINE FEST 2024: Honoring Grigory Gurevich, the Artist! Celebrate the life and work of renowned artist Grigory Gurevich, featuring a retrospective of his sculptures, paintings, and performance pieces. Experience an evening filled with creativity, inspiration, and a tribute to one of Jersey City's most influential artists.

Symphony Of Grace | Magic of Music and Dance (USA)

Date: Saturday, Nov 16, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:30 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Experience the Magic of Music and Dance at IMAGINE FEST 2024: Symphony of Grace! Enjoy a breathtaking performance that transcends boundaries, blending classical compositions with contemporary choreography in a celebration of creativity.

The Dance of Thought and Spirit | An Evening of Poetry and Dance (USA)

Date: Sunday, Nov 17, 2024 | Time: Show at 4:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Join us for an enchanting evening of poetry and dance. Immerse yourself in a captivating fusion of words and movement, exploring the profound connection between thought and spirit.

Stories from Ukraine's War Zone in Photos | Fighting for Kherson (Ukraine/USA)

Date: Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:30 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Experience the powerful and moving exhibition, IMAGINE FEST 2024: Stories from Ukraine's War Zone in Photos / Fighting for Kherson. Explore striking images that capture the resilience and bravery of those on the front lines.

Kholstomer by Leo Tolstoy / Theatre (USA/Uzbekistan)

Date: Thursday, Nov 21, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:30 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Don't miss IMAGINE FEST 2024: Kholstomer by Leo Tolstoy, a theatrical adaptation delving into themes of freedom, identity, and societal injustice, as seen through the eyes of a horse named Kholstomer.

Honoring Grigory Gurevich, the Artist | Closing Night (USA)

Date: Friday, Nov 22, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Join us for the closing night of IMAGINE FEST 2024 as we honor the life and legacy of renowned artist Grigory Gurevich. Celebrate his creativity and influence with an evening of captivating performances, art installations, and heartfelt tributes.

Theatre & Dance

Verses@Work by Malik Work (USA)

Date: Saturday, Oct 26, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:00 PM; Oct.27, at 4:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Experience Verses@Work by Malik Work at Jersey City Theater Center. This evocative performance blends spoken word with dynamic movement to explore themes of identity, resilience, and social justice.

Mandela & the Madalas by Marcus Mabusela (South Africa)

Date: Saturday, Oct 26, 2024 | Time: Show at 8:30 PM; Oct.27, 2024 at 5:30

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Join us for Marcus Mabusela's compelling performance of Mandela & the Madalas. Delve into the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela through the eyes of the Madalas—wise elders who reflect on their shared history and struggle.

Global Music Series

National Hispanic Heritage Month Concert (USA/Cuba)

Date: Saturday, Oct 5, 2024 | Time: Show at 7:30 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at JCTC with a vibrant evening of music and culture. Experience a dynamic concert showcasing the rich and diverse musical traditions of the Hispanic world.

Theatre & Dance

The Government Inspector by Nikolai Gogol / Comedy / Modern Adaptation (USA)

Date: Thursday, Mar 27, 2025 | Time: Show at 7:30 PM

Additional Shows: Saturday, Mar 29, 2025; Sunday, Mar 30, 2025 at 4:00 PM; Thursday, Apr 3, 2025; Sunday, Apr 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Get ready for a riotous ride with The Government Inspector! This modern adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's classic comedy delivers sharp wit and contemporary flair. Don't miss your chance to experience this timeless farce with a fresh twist!

Theatre & Dance

The Florence Foster Jenkins Schubertiade Review (USA)

Date: March 2025 (TBA)

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Step back into the world of the indomitable Florence Foster Jenkins with The Florence Foster Jenkins Schubertiade Review. Witness an unforgettable evening that celebrates the life and legacy of the infamous soprano, told with humor, heart, and an infectious sense of joy.

Festivals

The Garden State New Play Festival: Bridging Art and Community (USA / South Africa)

Date: Thursday, May 1 - Sunday, May 4 and May 8 -May 11, 2025

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Experience the inaugural Garden State New Play Festival, co-presented by Montclair University and the New Jersey Play Lab. Celebrate New Jersey's creative spirit with powerful new theater, staged readings, and insightful discussions.

NJ Voices International Theater Festival (International)

Date: June 2025 (TBA)

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Discover a world of storytelling at the annual NJ Voices International Theater Festival. Celebrate bold, original works from around the globe that challenge, inspire, and entertain.

Theatre & Dance

MIGRANTS by Los Escultores del Aire (USA/Catalonia-Spain)

Date: Saturday, Mar 1, 2025 | Time: Show at 7:30 PM

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Experience the transformative power of movement with MIGRANTS by Los Escultores del Aire. Delve into themes of migration and identity through mesmerizing dance and innovative choreography.

Theatre & Dance

Red Firecrackers: A Mesmerizing Celebration of the Upcoming Lunar New Year | NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY (USA/China)

Date: Sunday, Dec 15, 2024

Location: Jersey City Theater Center

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Red Firecrackers, a vibrant showcase of traditional and contemporary dance by the NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY. Immerse yourself in dazzling choreography and colorful costumes that honor cultural heritage.

For more information on the upcoming season, to purchase tickets or to become a member, please visit Jersey City Theater Center's website at www.JCTCenter.org.

