Jerry Vezza and Friends Get Happy At MPAC

Tickets are $50-$75 and the concert will be livestreamed for $20.

It's time to "Get Happy" at MPAC! "Get Happy" is the name of the benefit concert to be staged by local favorites Brynn Stanley, Grover Kemble and Jerry Vezza on Friday, October 2 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $50-$75 and the concert will be livestreamed for $20.



This will mark the first indoor concert to be staged at MPAC since it was required to be closed on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Governor Murphy's executive order, the audience will be capped at 150 people. Face coverings and temperature checks will be required and patrons will be appropriately socially distanced.



In our first live concert at MPAC since the COVID-19 outbreak, dynamic local jazz performers Jerry Vezza, Brynn Stanley and Grover Kemble will hit upon a positive message featuring music that lifts the spirit. "With an encouraging varied song selection radiating hope, joy, recovery, and community spirit, we intend to both promote and emote feelings of significant progress towards a brighter future," Jerry Vezza said.



Jerry Vezza's professional music career encompasses over 45 years of experience as both band leader and accomplished jazz pianist. He has performed for numerous marquee events throughout the tri-state metropolitan area as well as many premier Los Angeles and European venues. Jerry continues to dazzle jazz audiences and often headlines with many of today's up and coming jazz stars locally at Shanghai Jazz and Morristown's own prestigious Morristown Jazz and Blues Festival. Jerry has performed on the MPAC stage several times in the past but as the concert piano technician responsible for tuning and maintaining the beautiful Steinway Concert Grand, Jerry has been on the MPAC stage for countless concerts and shows over many years. Jerry is also President of the Madison Arts and Culture Alliance, an organization he co-founded in 2004. He and the organization he represents have been steadfast advocates for art and culture and the vital role both play in the health and vitality of our communities.



Grover Kemble's long career and colorful interpretations of jazz, latin, R&B, and originals have garnered him considerable attention and acclaim for well over four decades. Kemble has been in constant demand as one of the New York metropolitan area's premier entertainers ever since he captivated audiences at New York City's Bottom Line, The Bitter End, and the Newport Jazz Festival. Performances at The Roxy in Los Angeles, the Spoleto Arts Festival in Charleston, Jazz Keller in Germany and Morristown's own Morristown Jazz and Blues Festival, MPAC and Madison's Shanghai Jazz are credits also deserving mention. These along with stints with John Pizzarelli, Za Zu Zaz, and even Sha Na Na add to his years of local, national and international street cred.



Over the last few years, Brynn Stanley has been charming audiences on both coasts, from New Jersey to Los Angeles, honing her smooth, silky voice in preparation for this moment: the release of her brand new "Classic" EP. The disc presents a beautiful interpretation of some of Brynn's favorite American standards, wrapping her voice in a classic setting including a swinging rhythm section, a full big band horn section and a lush orchestra. Audiences and critics have raved about her voice, a unique blend of classic vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee with modern stars like Norah Jones and Diana Krall. Her style has been described as "warm, classic, timeless, inspiring and sincere." Ultimately, Brynn knew she wanted to record standards from the Great American Songbook.



The concert is part of MPAC's newly announced fall lineup, which also includes intimate socially distanced concerts for up to 150 patrons. Future indoor events include The Nerds on October 16 and The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute on October 24.



Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You