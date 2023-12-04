January Events at MPAC Include HAIRSPRAY, DANCING WITH THE STARS, DRUMLINE And More!

MPAC's January lineup features a fun mix of events, especially for families to beat the Winter blues and get out for a fun outing.

It also features a special arts and wellness event, a one man show called Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Save My Life, an inspirational true story about how a man used his love of music to help him keep up his hopes and spirit while being treated for a rare form of cancer.

Ticketed MPAC events:

Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 pm

Enjoy some laughs with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$25-$35

Reza: Edge of Illusion

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 pm and 8 pm

Reza takes the art of illusion to new extremes, delivering incredible cutting-edge magic, masterful comedic timing, and interactive and inspirational moments in a rock concert-style show that appeals to magic fans young and old!

$29-$49

The Wizard of Oz

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm

This one-hour adaptation of the classic story uses a mix of actors and puppets, new songs and favorites from the classic movie. Rediscover the joy of following the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through a reimagined world of Oz.

$15-$20

Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 pm

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 pm

Come celebrate the two greatest “Piano Men” of our generation in this tribute concert starring David Clark as Billy Joel and Jeff Scott as Elton John, performing hits like “Crocodile Rock,” “I'm Still Standing,” “You May Be Right,” “Piano Man” and much more!

LIMITED TICKETS

Dancing with the Stars: Live! – 2024 Tour

Sunday, January 14 at 3 pm and 7 pm

See the ballroom brought to life in this brand-new production featuring your favorite Dancing with the Stars pros, PLUS special guest stars joining the pros this year! With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it's sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!

$79-$149 LIMITED TICKETS

DRUMLine Live

Thursday January 18, 2024 at 7 pm

DRUMLine Live, the show stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience. With its riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a high octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body. You will be on your feet by Halftime!!

$29-$69

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Save My Life

An Award-winning, Inspirational True Story

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm

When life took an unexpected turn, Keith Alessi finds that the healing power of music becomes the key to saving his life. This authentic true story is one sure to leave you feeling empowered, inspired, and ready to dust off your own long forgotten dreams. Presented in the round with the audience seated on stage.

$30

Co-presented by Morris Arts. Support for this event provided by AM Higley Construction

Hairspray

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8 pm

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 pm and 8 pm

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can't Stop the Beat, ”HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

$59-$109

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.