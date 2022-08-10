Ja Rule, LFO, O-Town, And NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick To Kick Off Labor Day Weekend At The Seaport, September 1

Flight Entertainment has announced that Pop 2000 icons Ja Rule, NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, and LFO will team up for "Wildwood End Of Summer Beach Bash" at The Seaport Pier (2201 Boardwalk, North Wildwood, NJ) on Thursday, September 1.

Local legends and South Jersey's undisputed top cover band Goodman Fiske will open the festivities on the Main Stage at 7 PM and will perform later at The Dive Bar & Restaurant for the official "After Party" from 11 PM to 1 AM.

Also, on hand for the festivities will be Wildwood's own and national tour DJ Slice, who will mix it up in the Dive Bar from 5 PM to 7 PM before he hits the Main Stage. XFinity Live's resident DJ Jay Roy will electrify the crowd between sets to round out this mega show.

The Dive Bar & Restaurant will open at 5 PM for a "Pre-Game Party" with drinks, dining and sets by DJ Slice. Dining reservations are highly recommended. Email info@seaportpier.com for reservations.

Show Itinerary

5 PM: DJ Slice inside The Dive Bar for "Pre-Game Party"

7 PM: Goodman Fiske on the Main Stage

8:30 PM: Main Show Begins: Ja Rule, Chris Kirkpatrick, LFO, O-Town & DJ Jay Roy

11 PM: Goodman Fiske "After Party" in The Dive Bar

"Wildwood End Of Summer Beach Bash" is the first of many exciting shows and events that Flight Entertainment and The Seaport Pier have teamed up to produce. According to John Little, managing partner for the Seaport Pier, an expansive concert and event lineup is coming to "everyone's favorite South Jersey beach town in 2023 and beyond."

"We are super excited about elevating our music and event offerings with our partnership with Flight and we are committed to showcasing North Wildwood as a premier South Jersey destination resort for years to come" said Little.

To purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190658®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flight-entertainment.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

VIP offerings are extremely limited and will sell out fast.

All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. Tickets are transferable. The ticket holder will be given access to the event. This is the same policy as any major sporting event.

Reservations are recommended for 5 PM-7 PM dining inside The Dive Bar & Restaurant. Email info@seaportpier.com for reservations.

For questions or general information about the event, email info@flight-entertainment.com or call (610) 627-2100

Casual beach or club attire is acceptable.

Parking is limited, come early and dine to enjoy the whole event experience.

Attendees must be 21+ with proper ID required.

This is a rain or shine event with plenty of indoor and covered areas to still see the show.