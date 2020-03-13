JCTC Suspends March & April Programming Due to Coronavirus

Citing the COVID-19 outbreak and consultations with Jersey City Officials, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) announced it is suspending all programing through April.

Artistic Director Olga Levina posted the announcement on the nonprofit arts organization's Facebook page on Thursday, March 12.

"In light of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. and the northeast region, and the World Health Organization declaring the Coronavirus a global pandemic, Jersey City theater Center (JCTC) is suspending all the programming through April. After careful deliberation over risks posed by COVID-19 along with recently declared state of emergency by State of NJ, Jersey City Theater Center made very difficult decision to postpone and reschedule all of our programming for March-April.

"Art is important, but the health and safety of our community always comes first! After consulting with Jersey City Officials, the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Jersey City Health Department, our Board of Directors made the decision to temporarily suspend programming.

"We will be rescheduling most of the events and of course refunding any ticket purchases. Until informed otherwise, the plan is that JCTC will be resuming programming beginning with our Greenville Art Walk on May 3. Events to be rescheduled include: The Resistant Women Art Show, THE BOX: Destiny Edition; Play Reading: Fiddlers; Jersey City Slam: Femme Poetry Slam: We are Brigands! Siamo Briganti!: WEB Du Bois: A MAN for ALL TIMES; Run On Sentence (main stage production) and the April Greenville Art Walk. The resident artist studios and JCTC offices at Merseles Studios will remain open. Please check JCTC's Facebook page and website (JCTCenter.org) for updates.

"In the meantime, JCTC's audiences, supporters and social media followers are encouraged to take advantage of some special online programming JCTC will be releasing throughout March and April. During this interim period we will be making available videos and other online content on our website, YouTube page and Facebook. We will be making as much of our programming available online as possible. We are also creating some exclusive content that audiences will find meaningful, engaging and fun. JCTC's programming may be on a necessary hiatus, but because we understand the importance of arts, communication and creativity in these extraordinary and often challenging times, the dialogue with our audience will continue. For now, the main question to ask is how can we make sure everyone in our community is healthy and supported.

"This was a very difficult but necessary decision. JCTC's board, staff and volunteers would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding. On behalf of the JCTC Board, Staff and Volunteers, stay healthy and support others!"





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You