JCTC Holiday Celebration Unites International Stars & Community Heroes To Support Jersey City Arts

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) announces its annual Holiday Celebration, featuring international club music legend - Janice Robinson and DJ Hex Hector, Grammy Award Winning music producer & remixer - alongside some of Jersey City's musicians & artists in a Ruth Chris Steakhouse catered yuletide bash like no other.

Plus... a Gene Simmons (KISS)-autographed guitar!

The JCTC Annual Holiday Celebration takes place December16, 6:30 pm - 10:30pm at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City NJ 07302.

The two ticket categories for this fundraising event are: VIP $250 & General Admission $150.

VIP tickets include - access to the VIP Section at White Eagle Hall and admission to an exclusive VIP Reception (6:00pm - 7:00pm) - featuring a Meet & Greet with Major JCTC Donors, Entertainers & Special Guests.

For tickets & additional information, visit: www.JCTCenter.org.

A highlight of the Holiday Celebration will be JCTC's Community Service Awards recognizing individuals whose service to the Jersey City the strengthened the arts in our community. The 2019 Honorees are: Mira Prinz-Arey , Gaye Dunstan, and Gillian Sarjeant-Allen.

Mira Prinz-Arey and Gaye Dunstan are being recognized for Lincoln Park Live, a Summer Music series that brings free concerts to Lincoln Park in the West Side Neighborhood of Jersey City. Gillian Sarjeant-Allen has led the I Love Greenville Community Partnership, a revitalization project in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City.

"The women JCTC are honoring this year have consistently done meaningful work in Jersey City, making a positive impact and enhancing our quality of life, "said Olga Levina, Artistic Director, JCTC. "At the JCTC Holiday Celebration, we are marking both the completion of a year of ambitious programing and announcing some of the amazing theatre and arts events we have planned for 2020. But we are also taking this opportunity to honor these women who've demonstrated how the arts empower communities and inspire us all."

The JCTC Holiday Celebration is a fundraising event in support of the arts in Jersey City. The party offers dancing, entertainment, gourmet food, open bar and celebrity guests. Like previous JCTC public fundraisers, the Holiday Celebration attracts political, business and community leaders in what is one of most popular networking events in Hudson County.

But what about that Kiss guitar?

Gene Simmons of Kiss has donated an autographed guitar for the JCTC Holiday Celebration Silent Auction. The exclusive Kiss "Axe" will be among an array of items -including original art, gift certificates to Jersey City businesses and other items - available for bid in one of the many fun activities in store for JCTC Holiday Celebration attendees.

The JCTC Holiday Celebration is catered by Ruth Chris Steakhouse, which recently opened a location in the Newport section of Jersey City. In addition, there's an open bar, specialty cocktails and lots of surprises!

And dancing! JCTC, renowned for programming that blends the local and the global, presents the Jersey City debut of Janice Robinson, who gained worldwide success in the 1990s fronting the Italian house group Livin' Joy before beginning her solo career in 1999. Born in Garfield, New Jersey, Robinson was responsible for such hits as Dreamer, a huge international hit reaching #1 in the UK chart as well as the Top 10 charts in many other European Countries. Her other international hits include Children, Sweetest Day of May, Don't Stop Movin & Nothing I Would Change.

In addition to touring as opening act for Tina Turner, Janice Robinson experienced a resurgence in recent years with Dreamer '05 - a remake of her massive hit that provide popular fans & DJs, reaching the Top five of the Hot Dance Music/Club Play Chart - her 2015 There Must Be Love, a collaboration with DJ David Morales, was a hot dance track in clubs worldwide, as was her 2017 single, Father.

Her career went on semi-hiatus, as she returned to New Jersey to raise her two children and care for her elderly parents. But in 2018, she returned to the international spotlight with a stunning performance of her classic Livin Joy single as a contestant on the first episode of the new season of X Factor UK, receiving critical praise from celebrity judges and the UK entertainment press.

Joining Janice Robinson is DJ Hex Hector, who won a 2001 Grammy as Best Remixer, this Native New Yorker has an international following for House & Trance recordings and sizzling remixes for such artists as Shakira, Toni Braxton and Jennifer Lopez. DJ Hex Hector will be spinning sounds during the JCTC Holiday Celebration as well as collaborating with Janice Robinson for an exclusive performance.

Rounding out the evening will be performances by Jersey City-based musicians and artists as well as previews of the upcoming 2020 JCTC season.

All proceeds from the JCTC Holiday Celebration support JCTC arts & theater programming.

JCTC Holiday Celebration sponsors include: Barcade; Hudson Realty Abstract; Title Insurance Services; Cara Squared, Developers of Affordable Housing; Santomauro General Contracting & Real Estate Development; Ben LoPiccolo Development Group; Ruth Chris Steakhouse. Sponsorship & JCTC Holiday Program advertising opportunities will be available through November. For more information, please email Beth@JctCenter.org.

To purchase tickets, visit: www.jctcenter.org.





