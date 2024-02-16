JC FRIDAYS Return in March 1 with Open Art Studios, Live Entertainment, And More!

Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the first JC Fridays of 2024, taking place on Friday, March 1st.

As Jersey City's premier quarterly arts festival, this event is free and open to the public, offering a diverse array of activities including visual art exhibitions, live music performances, studio tours, and more, all hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations.

Visitors are encouraged to explore different venues, interact with artists, and immerse themselves in the vibrant local arts scene.

Complete listings and an events map are available on the JC Fridays website: www.jcfridays.com.

Event Hosts:

ANDCO, Art House Gallery, ART 150, Backroom Arts, Centre Pompidou x Jersey City, City Swipes, Drawing Rooms, Dream Studio, Dvora 175, Dvora Art House, EGGMAN, Eonta Space, Evening Star Studio, Free Maison, Guaicora Studios & Juice Box Bar JC, Hamilton House, The Oakman, Outliers Gallery, Shampoo JC, Team Wilderness, SILVERMAN Building & the Majestic Theatre Condominium, and more!