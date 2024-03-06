Interview: Sara Giacomini of ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! at The Growing Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong, New Jersey will present the New Jersey premiere of ARTHUR & FRIENDS Make A Musical!

This production is based on the “Arthur” book series created by Marc Brown and adapted for the stage with Book & Lyrics by John Maclay and Music & Lyrics by Brett Ryback. ARTHUR & FRIENDS Make A Musical! runs March 8th through the 24th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, March 8th at 7:30PM. The production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, The Growing Stage’s Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O’Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

In the story, big things are happening at Lakewood Elementary School! Mr. Ratburn’s class is asked to write and perform a big show for all of Elwood City. Everyone is so excited! Everyone, except for Arthur. What should he do? Arthur feels more nervous as the big performance gets closer and closer. With the help of his family and friends Buster, Brain, Francine, Muffy, and even little sister D.W., Arthur learns the importance of being his best, unique self in this brand new musical.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Sara Giacomini about her career and her role as DW at the upcoming show at The Growing Stage.

Giacomini is thrilled to be joining the cast of Arthur & Friends Make A Musical! She has previously been seen at The Growing Stage as George in Curious George: The Golden Meatball and Hattie in Go, Dog., Go! Sara has a passion for performing for young audiences and has played Junie B. in Junie B. Jones: The Musical (BBPAC) and Sally in The Cat in the Hat (Two Beans Productions / TheatreworksUSA). Other theatrical credits include: McCarter Theatre Center, Centenary Stage Company, The Secret Theatre, and numerous summers with various Shakespeare in the Park Companies in NJ/NY, with roles including Romeo, Puck, Viola, Feste, and Hermia. BA in MT from FDU. She’d like to thank Steve and all at TGS for this wonderful opportunity! “Never apologize for your art.”

Can you tell us when you first wanted to be involved in the performing arts?

I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be involved in the performing arts. I had taken Musical Theatre classes at the local community college, beginning at around 5 years old or so. At one point, they had professional actors come in and put on a production of 101 Dalmatians, where there were precisely 101 of us kids playing the puppies! From then on, the acting bug stuck and I continued with community theatre throughout high school and decided to major in performance in college. I’ve been acting professionally since graduating in 2016. (My Mom always said that when I was younger, all I wanted to do was “play pretend” so, I guess I’ve truly known for my entire life that this is what I’ve wanted to do!).

Have you had any particular mentors?

The late Carole Healey, my professor and director in college was someone who I looked up to fondly. She taught some of my speech classes freshman and sophomore year and we were always in awe of her. She was a true professional when it came to acting, speech, Shakespeare, directing, you name it. Just an overall inspiring human being. Carole directed me in my first ever Shakespeare production (and my favorite to this day), A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She was incredibly kind, focused, and always knew how to get the best performance out of her actors. We continued to keep in contact after I graduated and I always looked forward to hearing what she was working on and whose life she was changing that day! She shaped me as a performer and a human being and I will always be grateful to her for those experiences and lessons.

How does it feel to be back at The Growing Stage?

It feels amazing! This is my third show at The Growing Stage, the first being Curious George in 2019 and the more recent wasGo, Dog. Go!, my first show back in person after the height of the pandemic. Every time I step into the space, I am reminded of why we do what we do. The walls are filled with beautiful paintings of different fairytales and story characters and it makes coming to rehearsal each day so enchanting. There have been so many different people and performers that have brought countless energetic, youthful stories to the stage and to young people in NJ. I am so honored to be able to keep coming back to a place with so much history, and one that makes it so easy to work at, to be yourself, and one that creates a safe space to make choices as an actor.

You obviously have a passion for children's theatre. Why do you think it is so rewarding as an actor?

I think children’s theatre is so rewarding for a number of reasons. So often, shows at The Growing Stage are these young audience member's first exposure to live theatre. Part of my mission is making sure people of all ages are able to experience live theatre (in any facet - watching a show, performing in, or working on one). I think the joy and life lessons that come along with working in the theatre should be something that everyone gets to experience and that exposing young people to these types of events is so crucial. I have had years of experience performing children’s theatre, as well as working as a teaching artist. And if there’s one thing I've learned, it’s that kids of this age will not hesitate to tell you the truth! So, when you get a laugh, you know you’ve earned that laugh! I love hearing the joyous sounds that echo from an audience of this age and it makes me incredibly happy to know that I am a small part of bringing joy to these children.

What are some of the challenges of playing DW in Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!?

One big challenge of playing DW is the fact that she is already a well-known, established, character. Many of these kids (and parents especially!) are coming in with a preconceived view of who DW is and are wanting to see that on stage. I have to find the balance of staying true to the TV show’s characteristics of DW, while also finding moments to make choices that are true to myself as an actor! We all know her personality is VERY clear and it has been a lot of fun exploring that at rehearsals. I also play a few other small characters, so quick changes and distinguishing those different characters is also a task in itself.

Can you tell us a little about the cast and creative team that will bring the show to life?

This cast and creative team is top tier. Everyone I have worked with at The Growing Stage has been such a professional and a pleasure to work with and there is definitely something special about the group of people working on Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! From day one, everyone came to rehearsal prepared and began making distinct, hilarious choices while reading the script and learning the music. The creative team has come to the table with their own ideas, while also effortlessly taking our ideas as actors and helping to shape and strengthen them. There is true TYA magic happening at these rehearsals! I think the audience will be able to tell how much heart and how much work went into bringing this show to life.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

I would like audiences to know that they can expect to have fun and see some of their favorite, classic characters come to life before their eyes (with a few surprises and new storylines along the way!). Sometimes people are afraid to make noise in a theatre, since they may have been taught to be quiet, but just know that we love hearing your reactions, your laughs, your gasps, and everything that comes along with seeing a show at The Growing Stage. And you just might learn something about yourself along the way - while enjoying delicious popcorn - what could be better?

Anything else, absolutely anything you want to share with BWW NJ Readers?

Thank you so much for taking the time to read about our show and a little bit about me. Please continue to support the theatre in any way that you can, especially smaller regional theaters. And companies like The Growing Stage, who are doing such important work for young people. The artistic community needs you to continue to be a part of it in any way that you can: coming to shows, sharing theatrical news and information, promoting your own work, and just being there as a friend of the arts. I believe that the arts teaches people of all ages empathy, understanding, and valuable life lessons that are not able to be garnered elsewhere. Supporting that work in our world right now is crucial and we appreciate you as a collaborator in any way possible. Thank you!

For more information on Sara Giacomini visit her Website: https://www.saragiacomini.com/ and follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarajgiacomini/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaraJGiacomini

The Growing Stage is located at 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. For tickets to ARTHUR & FRIENDS Make a Musical! please visit https://growingstage.com/ and call 973-347-4946.

Headshot Photographer is Kevin Cristaldi at Kevin Cristaldi Photography