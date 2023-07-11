Interview: Playwright Michael Tucker and A TAILOR NEAR ME at NJ Rep

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will present A Tailor Near Me from July 27 to August 27. This world premiere comedy is written by Michael Tucker, directed by James Glossman, and stars Richard Kind and James Pickens, Jr.

In the play, a man goes to a tailor to have his suit pants let out because he’s gained some weight since the last wore them. The tailor convinces him that what he really needs is a new suit, which leads to a negotiation, which leads to the making of a bespoke suit, which leads to alterations in both of their lives.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Tucker about his career and A Tailor Near Me at NJ Rep.

Michael Tucker is an actor, author and playwright. His first play, The M Spot debuted at NJ Rep as did his second play, Fern Hill. He is pleased to present the world premiere of his third play, A Tailor Near Me, at NJ Rep as well. His short plays, Pittsburgh and Zazú have been presented as part of The West End Festival of The Arts. He has also written three memoirs and a novel, After Annie. He has acted over the last fifty years in theater, TV and film, most notably in the TV Series, L.A. Law.

Tell us about the very first person to recognize your theatrical talents.

I think the very first person to realize I was an actor was me. It was lonely position for a while and then, in my freshman year of high school, my English teacher, who was to become a major influence and lifelong friend, introduced me to Shakespeare and I was off and running.

With all of your experience as an actor, author, and playwright, what advice do you have for people interested in a career in the arts?

Believe in yourself and in your talent. It's the only thing that will get you through the muck and mire of a career in the Arts.

Your playwriting has been very successful in recent years. Why do you think the genre is so important?



People go to the theater to find themselves. It's been that way since the Greeks. It's a mirror, which is not always pleasant to look into. But if we can't look at ourselves, we'll never grow; if society can't see itself, it will never improve.

Tell us a little about your experience working with NJ Rep.

This will be my third play to debut at NJ Rep. It's my home. They've been producing only new plays for the last twenty-six years and they've educated their audience to be open-minded and eager. They're the Little Engine That Could.

We'd love to know the inspiration for "A Tailor Near Me."

I had a life-long friend who was dying of cancer and I needed my suit pants let out a little so that I would be presentable at his funeral. The rest is from my imagination.

Can you tell us a little about the cast and creative team that is bringing the play to the Long Branch stage?

My wonderful director, James Glossman, is a master of casting, which many people think is the most crucial part of a director's job. In this case, we cast James Pickens, Jr and Richard Kind, and I don't think we could have done better. Our costume designer, Pat Doherty has had a particularly intricate job with this play because it all centers around the making of a bespoke suit. She's found some brilliant solutions. Jessica Parks is our set designer and she has been creating miracles on the stage at New Jersey Rep for over twenty years. We're in good hands.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

I think the less, the better. I'd like them to discover the play as it happens. But simply, a man goes to a tailor, who makes him a bespoke suit and the relationship that evolves changes both their lives.

What are some of your future plans?

First up after the show will be our son's wedding in Portland, Oregon. We're looking forward to that. After that, we hope to be harvesting our olives in Umbria during November. Unless show business somehow intervenes.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want to share with our readers!

Yes. Jill and I just celebrated our fiftieth wedding anniversary. We're still bathing in the glow of that.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ. 07740 The theatre’s entrance is in the rear and there is plenty of free parking available. For ticketing and more information, please visit http://www.njrep.org/ and call 732.229.3166.

Photo Credits: Rehearsal photo by Andrea Phox

Michael Tucker’s headshot by Kristine Walsh