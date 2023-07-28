Interview: Jessica Phelan of JERSEY VOICES at Chatham Playhouse

Don't Miss the 29th Annual Jersey Voices One-Act Festival at Chatham Playhouse.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company
Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure Photo 4 Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure

Interview: Jessica Phelan of JERSEY VOICES at Chatham Playhouse

Interview: Jessica Phelan of JERSEY VOICES at Chatham Playhouse

The Chatham Community Players (CCP) will host its 29th annual Jersey Voices One-Act Festival with five performances between July 28th and August 6th. This year's production will include seven original short plays written by New Jersey playwrights. I had the Pleasure of interviewing Producer Jessica Phelan.

What is Jersey Voices? Jersey Voices is an annual one act festival at Chatham Playhouse of original works by playwrights that are either current or past residents of New Jersey.  This is the 29th annual production.

What is the process you go through when choosing plays and directors? We have a play reading committee of 6 that reads all submissions (166 this year) and whittles them down to a top 12.  We have open director submissions, 23 people applied this year, we send them the 12 plays, they read them all and send back their top three choices and visions for each.  From there the creative team reads all submissions and do our best to match directors to plays that make a balanced evening and they feel passionately about directing.

What are your responsibilities as Producer? I like to call myself "Air Traffic Control".  My job is to help facilitate all the logistics to give the directors the space to create the piece as they see it.

What do you think makes Jersey Voices so successful year after year? These are plays you are not going to see anywhere else. Many of them have never been performed before.  It is a chance to see new ideas.  All the plays are short, so if something isn't really your taste, its over soon.  But if you love something, its 10 minutes of joy!

 Tickets can be purchased at our Box Office or Online. To access the theater's new online ticketing service, where you can now reserve your particular seat, simply go to ccp.booktix.com. The service is available 24 hours a day and tickets can be purchased online up until three hours prior to curtain on the day of a performance. For more information, call the box office at (973) 635-7363 or go to www.chathamplayers.org.

Performance dates are July 28, 29, August 4, 5 at 8pmand August 6 at 7pm at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. All tickets are $15.

Each of the following pieces will be performed each night of the festival:

“Pigeon + Duck” by Amanda Sage Comerford, Directed by Jenna Burke: A proudly independent single mother debates if her own adult daughter can hack it after finding a positive pregnancy test in the daughter’s trash bin.

Gabrielle Wagner as Wendy

Erin Feith as Jude

“Snow Globe” by Blaire Deziel, Directed by Julia Frieri Cassisi: Henry and Susan, a brother and sister still living together in their childhood home, reflect on the importance of memory on a cold winter’s day.

Nick Foil as Henry

Brooke Harrsch as Susan

“Three Items at a Time” by Scout Graham, Directed by Lionel Ruland, Assistant Directed by Rachel Gesner: A story of loving acceptance. A mother and her daughter go shopping for Prom dresses with zero success because, we discover, Cory would prefer to wear a suit.

Elissa Strell as Rita

Ren Bailey as Cory

“Catch 23” by Gabrielle Wagner Mann, Directed by Aaron Kellner: Two strangers become friends as they discuss the (possibly?) unreliable nature of reality.

Gus Ibranyi as John

Heidi Hart as Lu

“Water Bar” by Tracie E. Morrison, Directed by Joann Lopresti Scanlon, Assistant Directed by Eleanor Anderson: A spoof on high-end "restaurants" but this one just serves water! Filtered, Infused, Turkish, Chilean etc. You get the idea.

Bradley Carrington as Man

Erica Stuppler as Woman

            Jose Riveria as Waiter

“The Dating Pool” by Arianna Rose, Directed by Sharon Garry: Is hindsight really 20/20? What if you could give your younger self relationship advice? In this surrealistic piece, an older woman dreams that she can do just that.

Jodi Maloy as 61

Miranda Montalvo as 16

Anna McCabe as 23

Monica Ross as 36

Sarah Pharaon as 49

“Come Fly with Me” by Loretta Bolger Wish, Directed by Julie Anne Nolan: A man and woman take turns panicking over a bumpy flight that rapidly escalates their relationship from seatmates to would-be paramours—until an even more unwelcome disturbance throws them completely off course.

Danny Greg as Ken

Ruth Kliwinski as Julie

Photo credit: Chatham Playhouse




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Beyond the Wall: The Black Womens Mural Project Supported With NJ Council for the Humaniti Photo
Beyond the Wall: The Black Women's Mural Project Supported With NJ Council for the Humanities Grant

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative has announced the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH) awarded an Action Grant. 

2
Tickets On Sale For New Jersey Ballets NUTCRACKER This Friday, July 28 Photo
Tickets On Sale For New Jersey Ballet's NUTCRACKER This Friday, July 28

​​​​​​​bergenPAC presents New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 1 & 4:30 p.m.

3
Beres Hammond, Romain Virgo And Louie Culture Come To NJPAC, August 8 Photo
Beres Hammond, Romain Virgo And Louie Culture Come To NJPAC, August 8

It's a Reggae Fest! See Jamaica's most prolific crooner Beres Hammond with Romain Virgo and Louie Culture at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, August 8th, at 8 PM.

4
ART By Yasmina Reza is Coming to Freehold, New Jersey This Weekend Photo
ART By Yasmina Reza is Coming to Freehold, New Jersey This Weekend

Experience the Tony Award-winning play 'ART' by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, at Actors Playground School of Theatre in Freehold, New Jersey. Don't miss the captivating performances by Lucas Wilson, Joshua Scott, and Sawyer Barth. Find tickets and immerse yourself in the power of artistic expression.

From This Author - Gina Sarno

Gina M. Sarno has been enamored with theatre since before she can remember. Her love for theatre has driven her to experience almost every aspect of the theatrical world ranging from acting onstage, w... (read more about this author)

Interview: Jessica Phelan of JERSEY VOICES at Chatham PlayhouseInterview: Jessica Phelan of JERSEY VOICES at Chatham Playhouse
Interview: Chris Hietikko of HAND TO GOD at Nutley Little TheatreInterview: Chris Hietikko of HAND TO GOD at Nutley Little Theatre
Interview: Doug McLaughlin of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Chatham PlayhouseInterview: Doug McLaughlin of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Chatham Playhouse
Interview: Ellyn Essig of THE TOXIC AVENGER at The Leonia PlayersInterview: Ellyn Essig of THE TOXIC AVENGER at The Leonia Players

Videos

Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEALING, THE MUSICAL
Middletown Arts Center (8/11-8/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You