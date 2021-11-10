Improv Comedy Team The Flip Side to Perform at the Madison Community Arts Center

The Madison Arts & Culture Alliance and the Borough of Madison present Summit's Improv Comedy Team, The Flip Side, at the Madison Community Arts Center located at 10 King Street in the heart of town this Saturday night at 7:30 PM. The program is affordably priced at only $20 a ticket in advance. Tickets may be ordered through the MACA website at www.madisonartsnj.org or by calling 973-615-8799.

Everyone is invited to share in the fun when Improv Comedy from the Vivid Stage comes to Madison. Based on Improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improvisation, taking input from the audience and creating comedic skits. The evening promises brilliant, creative humor that is different for every show. The Vivid Stage is a repertory company in residence at Oakes Center in Summit. They were formerly known as Dreamcatcher Rep. For this show, the audience is required to show proof of vaccination and masks are expected.

Tickets for the show on Saturday, November 13, are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door and may be ordered through the MACA website, www.madisonartsnj.org.