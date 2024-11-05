IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to the Oakes Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theater Project will mark 30 years with its 2024 production of It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, November 30 and December 1 at the Oakes Center Theater in Summit.

The Theater Project's production, now in its 21st year, recreates Lux Radio Theater circa 1947. It depicts 12 actors and one very overworked sound technician preparing for the big broadcast of the story made famous in Frank Capra's film.

“When people think of It's a Wonderful Life, they immediately think of James Stewart as George Bailey,” said Mark Spina, artistic director of The Theater Project. “Few are aware that it was also a radio play. For many of our patrons, attending our production is an annual holiday tradition.”

Spina drew a connection between the title and The Theater Project's 30th anniversary. “Over the course of three decades, we've had the pleasure of producing more than 100 plays by as many playwrights. We've conducted scores of workshops for playwrights of all ages and taught classes for children, young adults, and senior citizens. For all of us at The Theater Project, it certainly has been a wonderful life.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens, and $10 for students. Early Decider discounted tickets of $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens are available until November 16.

To order tickets, visit https://www.thetheaterproject.org/wonderful-life. In addition, The Theater Project has a limited number of $5 tickets available; call 908-809-8865 to reserve them.

The Oakes Center Theater is located at 120 Morris Avenue, Summit. The production is made possible in part by a 2024 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) grant from the Union County Board of Commissioners.

Founded in 1994 and based in Union, The Theater Project introduces New Jersey audiences to new plays and supports rising playwrights and theater artists. It develops new audiences for theater by service to the community, providing programs for children, and using theater as a forum to address current issues.

